Roger Beck Tapped to Strengthen Elements' US Presence

Los Angeles, CA/Dusseldorf, GER: ELEMENTS, developer of advanced solutions for unrestricted collaboration in shared media workflows, announces that media and entertainment professionalRoger Beck has been tapped to strengthen the company’s US presence. Based in Los Angeles, CA, Beck will support ELEMENTS’ growing reseller channel in the Americas by providing expert advice and specialized consultation to clients planning complex SAN/NAS environments by incorporating ELEMENTS’ comprehensive range of high-performance appliances.

“We are thrilled that Roger will be joining forces with us,” says André Kamps, founder and CEO of ELEMENTS. “ELEMENTS goals are simple; we are committed to enhancingcollaborative media sharing for users and increasing their autonomy.We always want to ensure the best possible customer experience and guarantee their satisfaction. Roger’s extensiveexperience and in-depth knowledge will help to achieve these goalsin the Americas as well.”

ELEMENTS’ field-proven developments are a novelty to the US market in every respect. The Company has accomplished a major breakthrough as the first and only manufacturer in the global market to provide a solution for sharing file systems and storage in heterogeneous XSan or StorNext-based environments. With a truly unique approach, ELEMENTS has squared the circle: sharing media files natively across all platforms and all applications, including Avid Media Composer, Adobe Premiere, Apple Final Cut Pro, and countless other non-linear editing and VFX applications. ELEMENTS’ versatile SAN/NAS server and storage solutions even incorporate full Avid project sharing and Avid bin-locking support, rendering complicated workarounds and emulations obsolete.

“I am excited to support ELEMENTS in the Americas,” says Beck.”Their solutions simplify collaboration routinessignificantly, and enhance and streamline workflow processes forvideo professionals in the post-production and broadcast industry.Plus, ELEMENTS’attention to detail in their development phase isevident in their shared storage solution, and far and above any other manufacturer’s. The fully intuitive management and workflow enhancement features and management tools embedded in the appliancesmake the systems easily manageable, with virtually no IT skills required.”

Very successfully utilized by many prestigious broadcast and post-production facilities in the UK and all across the European continent, ELEMENTS now approaches the market in the Americas with their full range of specialized products that provide an extraordinary easy to use shared high-performance media storage solutions at an attractive price point.

ABOUT ELEMENTS

ELEMENTS, developer of the award-wining all-in-one media server and storage solution ELEMENTS ONE, provides high-performance hardware and software solutions for the post production and broadcast industry. Originally a supplier of high-end turnkey solutions and support for the post production and broadcast industry founded in 2004, the German solution designers and system engineers at syslink GmbH leveraged their vast knowledge and expertise in the post production and broadcast industry to develop ELEMENTS, a line of dedicated products specifically designed to meet the high demands of workflows sharing media. Besides being extremely efficient and delivering excellent performance, ELEMENTS’ StorNext-based products provide a truly unique benefit: native project and media sharing capabilities, including AVID Media Composer, Adobe Premiere, Apple Final Cut Pro, and other non-linear editing and VFX applications. Equipped with an all-embracing package of exceptionally easy and intuitive management and workflow enhancement tools, ELEMENTS contributes to significantly simplified and increased collaboration and streamlined workflow processes. With almost 15 years of experience incorporated into the products, ELEMENTS has earned a reputation as a provider of exceptionally customer-favorable solutions that deliver high-performance while virtually requiring no IT skills.

ELEMENTS HQ: Parkstraße 31, 40477 Dusseldorf, Germany. t: +49-211-749-5350

ELEMENTS US: PO Box 7304, Burbank, CA, USA. t: +1-818-876-5850 www.elements.tv

