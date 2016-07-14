Audinate Announces New Version of Dante Controller

Version 3.10 of the award-winning software adds wireless support, advanced filtering and Device Lock features

PORTLAND, OREGON -- 14 July 2016 --Audinate -- the market leader in digital media networking for the A/V, conferencing, public address, and broadcast industries -- today announced an update to Dante Controller, the free, award-winning tool used to configure and manage Dante audio networks.

Dante Controller 3.10 brings new features for end-users, allowing them to better manage larger networks with more high channel-count devices while enabling Dante Controller to take full advantage of upcoming firmware changes.

Wi-Fi Support

The new Dante Controller 3.10 software allows users to manage Dante networks from laptops connected via Wi-Fi. By simply connecting a wireless access point to a Dante network, adjustments can be made from any location in a facility, unencumbered by cables.

Advanced Filters

The new Advanced Filter in Dante Controller 3.10 can be used to refine the range of devices displayed, allowing users to easily narrow and refine views when managing large Dante networks. Filter parameters include device and channel names, sample rate, latency setting and lock status.

Device Lock

Dante Controller 3.10 supports the new Device Lock feature for Dante-enabled equipment as well as end-user applications such as Dante Virtual Soundcard and Dante Via. This feature allows users to remotely lock supporting Dante hardware and software devices using Dante Controller, employing a user-selected 4-digit PIN. When locked, a device's configuration cannot be changed until it is unlocked with the configured PIN. This new feature provides an added layer of protection against unauthorized or unintended changes to a Dante network.

In order to support Device Lock capability, manufacturers of Dante-enabled products will need to update their firmware to the new Dante firmware release 3.10, which has recently been released to OEMs. It is anticipated that manufacturers will release this update to customers over the coming months. For more information about the availability of this firmware in specific Dante-enabled products, users are asked to contact the manufacturer of their Dante-enabled product.

Support for Device Lock will be included in subsequent releases of Dante Virtual Soundcard and Dante Via.

"Version 3.10 brings vital enhancements to the Dante platform," says Josh Rush, VP of Marketing at Audinate. "It paves the way for future enhancements, and gives managers and operators of Dante networks more control over the systems they supervise."

To download the latest version of Dante Controller, visit https://www.audinate.com/products/software/dante-controller.

About Audinate

Audinate was founded with a vision to revolutionize professional and commercial audio for the 21st century. Audinate's award winning Dante audio over IP networking solution is the worldwide leader and used extensively in the professional live sound, commercial installation, broadcast, public address, and recording industries. Dante replaces traditional analogue audio cables by transmitting perfectly synchronized audio signals across large distances, to multiple locations at once, using nothing more than an Ethernet cable. Audinate is headquartered in Australia and has regional offices in the United States, United Kingdom and Hong Kong. Dante technology powers products available from hundreds of leading audio partners around the world.

