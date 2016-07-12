Cinegy announces partnership with Broadcast Technology Limited, Hong Kong

IBC 2016, Stand 7.A30 – Cinegy, which develops and produces software technology for digital video processing, asset management, video compression, animation and effects, today announced a new partnership with Broadcast Technology Limited (BTL), a broadcast systems integration service provider and equipment distributor company based in Hong Kong.

BTL Sales and Marketing Manager Herman Hui said, “We have been a major systems integrator and equipment distributor in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Macau as well as China for the past 30 years, supplying a broad spectrum of world-class broadcast systems and equipment to our clients.

“The quality and scalability of Cinegy’s software platform and IP-based software technologies complement not only our existing technology portfolio, but the modern and future requirements of what broadcasters and playout facilities are asking us for daily. Having Cinegy on board will enable us to help our clients grow their businesses as they wish, and to provide even better, and more efficient, solutions.”

Cinegy Managing Director Daniella Weigner said, “We are delighted to partner with BTL and look forward to working closely with them to greatly expand our respective business reach throughout a vibrant broadcast and technology market.”