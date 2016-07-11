Clear-Com Unveils First-Ever Integrated-Fibre Wireless Intercom Solution at IBC 2016

At this year’s IBC, Clear-Com® will unveil FreeSpeak II-Base II, the new FreeSpeak II wireless base station, , and the new fibre capable FreeSpeak II Splitter box (FSII-SPL). These new FreeSpeak II components perfectly complement the recently-released beltpacks and transceiver antennas to provide unprecedented coverage, flexibility and reliability for virtually any broadcast production requirements.



Some of FreeSpeak II-Base II’s distinctive features include:

•A Base Station for digital signal transmission over 1.9GHz and 2.4GHz frequency bands with an intuitive cascade menu and a browser-based Core Configuration Manager (CCM) for system configuration and real-time system changes.

•Supports up to 25 full-duplex wireless beltpacks and covers a large production area with up to 10 distributed-antenna transceivers and two transceiver splitters spanning up to 20,000 metres from the base station over fibre connection.

•Can be used with a headset as a Master Station for operators to communicate with anyone wired or wireless on the system.

•Two built-in optional SFP fibre connectors for enabling either a native single-mode or multi-mode fibre link between base stations and the new FreeSpeak II Splitter (FSII-SPL).

•Multiple 2-wire and 4-wire ports are also available to connect with any industry-standard analogue partyline and 4-wire audio devices, respectively.

•7kHz wideband audio for the most natural, digital sound.



The new FreeSpeak II Splitter (FSII-SPL) connects up to five FreeSpeak II transceiver modules from one of two antenna ports on the FreeSpeak II-Base II via the SFP fibre connectors; it offers five RJ45 Ethercon connectors, LED status indicators for each connection, and a DIP switch for setting CAT5 or fibre operation. It can be mounted into the 1RU Splitter Rack, which holds up to two splitters, or on a microphone stand or against the wall. The box is IP-54 rated, approved for outdoor use, so water-protective housing is not required.



“The new FreeSpeak II-Base II and splitter box enhance the entire system with expanded functionality, improved interfacing and ease of use through real-time browser configuration and monitoring,” said Craig Fredrickson, Product Manager for Clear-Com. “FreeSpeak II has rapidly become the wireless intercom solution of choice among the world’s distinguished audio professionals and installed for use in the most demanding production environments. With the inclusion of fibre, broadcasters can cover very large sites and sporting events with ease.”



Visitors to Stand

# # #