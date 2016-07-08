SAM appoints Vincent Eade as Head of Channel Management & Marketing

SAM is pleased to announce the appointment of Vincent Eade as Head of Channel Management & Marketing, effective immediately. Eade, based at SAM’s Newbury, UK, headquarters, will be responsible for managing all aspects of recruitment, development, training, and marketing for its global channel including dealers, distributors, resellers and system integrators for the full SAM product range.

Eade joins SAM from Grass Valley where he recently held the title of Regional Sales Manager for the UK, Ireland, and Africa. Prior to that, Vincent held various regional sales positions at Snell, Sony, Imagine Communications and Quantel.

Commenting on his appointment, Eade said, “I am thrilled to join SAM at such an exciting time for the company. The SAM brand and its industry-leading portfolio of solutions are a great platform to further develop and expand the channel.”

SAM’s Chief Business Development and Marketing Officer, Said Bacho, said, “We are very pleased to welcome Vincent to the SAM team. With Vincent’s deep market knowledge and experience in successfully growing channel business in the industry, his role is crucial in growing our business across all product lines and in strengthening our channel sales in both developed and emerging markets.”

