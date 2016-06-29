Graham Ramsey Joins Shotoku in Senior Capacity

Kawasaki, Japan -- Shotoku Broadcast Systems, the well-established leader in manual and robotic camera support, and virtual reality tracking, has announced that Graham Ramsey, a seasoned industry veteran with more than 25 years experience, has joined the company in a senior capacity to further expand global presence. Tony Hanada, managing director, made the announcement from headquarters in Kawasaki, Japan.

Ramsey, previously SVP at Vitec Videocom, will focus on the further development of Shotoku’s manual camera product range and the continued expansion of their geographic market penetration. He brings with him a deep understanding of the video production workflow, along with extensive experience building businesses across global markets.

“Shotoku has always been a respected force in the camera support business,” stated Ramsey. “Its long-standing pedigree is a testament to its people who have a passion for providing high-performing products and the finest customer service in the world. I look forward to working in this environment and am delighted to be able to play a role in the Company’s further expansion into EMEA, the US and Latin America.”

“We are very excited to have Graham on board,” said Hanada. “His integrity combined with in-depth industry knowledge make him a great fit for our company, and we are confident that he will play a pivotal role in the global expansion phase of our business strategy. Looking ahead, I can say that our customers will benefit from his incredible wealth of experience and he will have a very positive impact on our market position as we implement that strategy around the world.”

Ramsey will be located in the Sunbury, UK office and can be reached at: g-ramsey@shotoku.tv

About Shotoku Broadcast Systems

Shotoku Broadcast Systems is an international leader in the manufacture and marketing of a full range of camera support products with emphasis on manual and robotic pedestals and pan/tilt heads for the television broadcast industry. The Company also provides robotic camera systems capable of interfacing with third-party equipment. Established as an engineering design firm specializing in advanced mechanics and electronic control systems, Shotoku maintains headquarters in Japan with offices in Sunbury, UK The Company's robotic camera systems are designed, developed and manufactured in Sunbury, UK. For further information: www.Shotoku.tv

