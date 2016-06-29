DNF Streamlines Recording at Arizona's Central Christian Church

Northridge, Calif. - DNF Controls – the award-winning and acknowledged leader in Human-to-Machine and Machine-to-Machine interfaces - today announced a successful deployment of the company’s new IP Control Buddy solution at Central Christian Church, based in Mesa, Arizona.

“We were very pleased to assist the facility in solving a bottleneck in their workflow for recording and distributing weekly sermons,” said Dan Fogel, chief technical officer of DNF Controls. "Central Christian is among the first to realize the benefits of IP Control Buddy’s ability to simplify device management and reduce error-prone operations with a single trigger signal or button-press."

Central Church records the week’s sermon and distributes it to multiple campuses around the Phoenix area using portable hard drives. They’re recorded to digital decks that require individual set-up and hands-on control. Since the operation is staffed by volunteers, fool-proof technology is an absolute necessity.

“We’ve been using the DNF solution for about two months,” saidJames McMullan, Central Christian Church’s director of production. “We use three of its four buttons; the first sends a macro that configures all the I/Os and recording parameters, the other two ‘start’ and ‘stop’ recording … simplicity was our goal and IP Control Buddy definitely delivers!”

IP Control Buddyis a compact and robust new go-to solution for device monitoring and management.

It offers browser-based, programmer-free configuration and comes in both GPI/O and LCD pushbutton models. A single button press can activate a GPI/O, transmit a serial command, or send an Ethernet-based TCP/UDP/SNMP/HTTP message. It can also convert a GPI Input to Ethernet Output and vice-versa.

