Barnfind Scores Largest Order in Company History

Sandefjord, Norway – Barnfind Technologies, manufacturer of a revolutionary multi-functional, signal neutral transport platform, is proud to announce that it has received the largest order in the company’s history from a major European sports broadcaster. With a 100% annual growth during the first three years since the company launched, this new order positions Barnfind for very significant increased sales in 2016.

Following a thorough evaluation process of numerous well-known suppliers, Barnfind won out over fierce competition and was selected by the prominent broadcaster as its system provider. The order comprised over 80 different Barnfind 1RU frames, several hundred SFPs, muxes, and more to be delivered in less than six weeks. The quick delivery time is credited to Barnfind’s superb availability and delivery system.

According to Arild Skjeggerud, CTO, Barnfind, the system will be used in OB vans and stage boxes that will connect various sports stadiums, MCRs and commentator stations. The system will transport a range of current video and audio formats with the capacity to anticipate future expansion and emerging signal formats. With the new system in place, users will find it considerably easier to configure different production set-ups between sporting events. In addition, its intelligent design offers maximum flexibility, allowing high-end quality broadcasts to be produced for worldwide followers.

“After several months of discussions, we are proud that Barnfind and our advanced and innovative solutions were selected as the primary technology provider that will help this leading European sports broadcaster deliver game footage to the many fans around the world,” says Skjeggerud.

“Sports is one of our most important market segments, and this is a huge breakthrough for Barnfind,” adds Wiggo Evensen, Barnfind CEO. “In general we are honored to play a key role in signal delivery to several different European soccer leagues as well as for the Champion League final in Milano that was in May this year. Further, we received additional orders for the upcoming Games in Rio, where we will be supporting more than 10 different sports broadcasters. We have also supported different motor sport events like MotoGP, Formula 1 etc. with many repeat orders since the start of the company”.

Barnfind Technologies AS, headquartered in Sandefjord, Norway, manufactures a multi-function, low power consumption signal transportation platform which supports numerous signals in one frame. Common video and telco formats including KVM, SDTI, SMPTE 2022-6, MADI, SDI to IP, 4K 60p workflows, HDMI, DVI, CAM-CCU etc. are supported. In addition, there is a full 32 x 32 router in the frame with re-clocking on all outputs (BNCs and SFPs), reference input, full redundancy and the capability to have integrated CWDM/DWDM multiplexing. Barnfind has no-cost control software called BarnStudio which can be downloaded from the website. In addition to this there is also the possibility to use many 3rd party control systems such as Skyline/Dataminer, ScheduALL, LAWO/VSM, BFE/KSC, DNF, TSL, RASCULAR, BlackMagic, Ross openGear/DashBoard, Axon etc. Due to low jitter and latency Barnfind offers the worlds most sophisticated CAM-CCU solution with the possibility to have up to 18 x CAM-CCU on one single fiber.

Barnfind is privately owned and has over 60 partners and resellers worldwide in addition to an office in the UK and in the US.

