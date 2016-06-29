Audio-Technica Honors On the Road Marketing with Samurai Award

STOW, OH — Audio-Technica, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless microphones, headphones and accessory products for over 50 years, has recognized Riverdale, New Jersey-based On the Road Marketing with its Samurai Award for the 2015/2016 fiscal year, for its Upstate New York territory.



The award was presented to Mark Meding On the Road Marketing Principal, and Tim Chamberlain On the Road Marketing Senior Account Manager, Upstate New York, by Philip Cajka, Audio-Technica President & C.E.O., and Andrew Pernetti, Audio-Technica Territory Manager, Professional Markets. On the Road was recognized for exceptional representation of Audio-Technica’s complete line of professional audio products in Upstate New York (the territory personally represented by Tim Chamberlain).

Audio-Technica held the awards ceremony to honor its dedicated force of manufacturer’s representatives during the InfoComm Expo on June 7, 2016, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The A-T Samurai Award recipient was congratulated for outstanding sales performance and bestowed with Audio-Technica’s beloved Samurai doll. On the Road Marketing was acknowledged for its consistent success in the areas of sales, marketing and customer service.

Andrew Pernetti said, “We are proud of Tim Chamberlain’s success over the past year and to honor him with the Samurai Award. Tim has continually distinguished himself with a high level of service and support. We appreciate the relationships he has developed with his customers and his extensive knowledge of the A-T product line.”

For more information, please visit www.audio-technica.com.



Photo Caption: Pictured L-R: Mark Meding, On the Road Marketing Principal; Philip Cajka, Audio-Technica President & C.E.O.; Tim Chamberlain, On the Road Marketing Senior Account Manager, Upstate New York; and Andrew Pernetti, Audio-Technica Territory Manager, Professional Markets. Photo by Corey Walthall, Clyne Media.

