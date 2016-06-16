AES AVAR Conference Workshop and Tutorial Proposal Deadline Extended

— Audio for Virtual and Augmented Reality Conference proposals can be submitted through June 19 —

New York, NY — The submission deadline for Tutorial and Workshop proposals for the inaugural AES International Conference on Audio for Virtual and Augmented Reality has been extended to June 19, 2016. “We are pleased with how the planning for the AVAR conference is progressing – the program is going to be amazing,” says conference co-chair Andres Mayo. “We’ve had requests for a bit more time to submit proposals. The extension will ensure that we are able to consider additional options as we finalize the Conference content.”

The inaugural AES AVAR conference will be held on September 30 and October 1, 2016. The Conference is an independent event, co-located with the 141st AES Convention at the Los Angeles Convention Center’s West Hall. The two-day program of technical papers, workshops, tutorials and a manufacturer’s expo will throw a unique spotlight on the creative and technical challenges of providing immersive spatial audio to accompany virtual-reality and augmented-reality media, which is demonstrably the fastest-growing section of the entertainment-audio markets.

For further information on the 2016 International Conference Audio for Virtual and Augmented Reality, including links for workshop and tutorial submissions, visit http://www.aes.org/conferences/2016/avar/. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter. For more about the 141st Audio Engineering Society International Convention in Los Angeles, visit http://www.aes.org/events/141/. Find out more about the Audio Engineering Society at aes.org.