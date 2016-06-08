Magewell and Telestream Partner to Showcase New Wirecast 7 Streaming Software Compatibility at InfoComm 2016

June 8, 2016 -- Nanjing, China and Nevada City, California: Nanjing Magewell Electronics Co., Ltd. ("Magewell") announced today that the company's extensive array of professional video and audio capture devices are compatible with Wirecast version 7, the forthcoming release of Telestream's award-winning live streaming, production and encoding software. Telestream will provide the first public preview of Wirecast 7 in the Magewell booth (N1850) at InfoComm 2016, taking place June 8-10 in Las Vegas.

Available in a comprehensive range of models with a flexible choice of input interfaces, Magewell's Pro Capture PCIe cards cost-effectively deliver outstanding video capture quality, performance and reliability. Magewell's quad-channel HDMI and SDI cards are ideal for supporting Wirecast's ability to let users switch between multiple live cameras while dynamically mixing in other media and production elements such as transitions and titles. Magewell also offers USB Capture devices that enable all types of computers including laptops to easily connect and capture live camera feeds at user-selectable resolutions.

"Magewell's capture devices hit the sweet spot in performance and pricing for Wirecast customers and in particular, our new version 7," said Ken Bell, Desktop Channel Manager at Telestream. "Magewell is one of the few vendors producing a high-density, multi-port HDMI solution, which attracts customers previously priced out of multiple-camera live production work. Just as importantly, Magewell products deliver the high standards of quality and reliability that users expect of Wirecast solutions. We are pleased to partner with them."

Designed for broadcast and professional A/V applications, Magewell's Pro Capture cards can capture 1080p Full HD video at 60 frames per second with minimal latency. The Pro Capture family's hardware-based video processing delivers high-quality deinterlacing, up/down conversion, video enhancements, color space conversion and more without requiring CPU usage, thereby maximizing CPU availability for third-party software such as Wirecast. The comprehensive Magewell Pro Capture SDK enables developers to easily create custom software applications and turnkey solutions leveraging the full feature set and unique capabilities of the Magewell cards.

"Leading software and system developers worldwide trust Magewell cards to empower their solutions with superior capture performance and rock-solid reliability at an affordable price point," said James Liu, VP of Engineering at Magewell. "Wirecast has a well-earned reputation as one of the industry's leading streaming tools, and we are very pleased to be partnering with Telestream to bring the advantages of our hardware to their users."

Telestream's Wirecast all-in-one, live streaming software enables capture, dynamic production and encoding of live streams for broadcast to multiple servers and platforms simultaneously. Wirecast is ideal for broadcasting professional live web shows, news, online gaming, sporting events, concerts, church services, corporate meetings, lectures, and much more.

For more information about Magewell, please visit www.magewell.com. For more information about Telestream, please visit www.telestream.net.

About Magewell -- Founded in 2011, Magewell focuses on the core technology of audio and video processing. With guiding principles of continuous innovation and providing customers with outstanding technical support, Magewell has earned a strong reputation for the exceptional quality, performance and reliability of its capture devices. Distributed globally, Magewell products are used in a wide array of professional video and audio applications including broadcast, live event streaming, medical imaging, lecture capture, surveillance, machine vision, gaming and more. For more information, please visit www.magewell.com.