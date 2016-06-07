TMD to exhibit at Media Production Show, London

Aylesbury, UK – 7 June 2016: TMD, the leading provider of asset management systems for digital and physical assets, today announced that it will attend The Media Production Show taking place at the Business Design Centre, Islington, London, from 9-10 June. TMD will exhibit with its UK distributor and leading media IT solutions provider, ERA Ltd.

Today’s post houses and creative departments have to manage large numbers of digital assets for multiple clients. Providing ready access by multiple artists while ensuring absolute security and offering long-term archiving is a challenge. OnPoint is TMD’s PAM (production asset management) solution. From wish and make list management through the editing process, it integrates seamlessly with third party systems such as Final Cut Pro and Adobe® Premiere®. It includes a review and approvals process before being sent to both the archive and/or playout operations. Designed for today’s post production needs, the system is cloud-native, quick to install, integrates with many systems, and is intuitive to operate.

Also on show will be TMD’s cloud-native Paragon+ content management solution, powered by TMD’s fully virtualized Mediaflex®-UMS MAM platform. Mediaflex-UMS delivers all the benefits of a service-oriented architecture and provides a simple, scalable, software-defined workflow orchestration approach to content management.

TMD Director of Solutions and Marketing Paul Wilkins said, “The Media Production Show is unique in that it examines all forms of content creation across many platforms, but with a view to taking them all to an ever-higher level. We are delighted to showcase leading edge products with ERA that are of direct relevance to show delegates, and probably many fellow exhibitors.”

Paragon+ and OnPoint can be found at ERA, Stand 418, throughout the show.