Bexel Global Completes Multi-Million Dollar Acquisition of Canon Broadcast Lenses in Preparation for 2016 World Wide Sporting and Entertainment Events

BURBANK, Calif. (June 1, 2016) - Bexel Global Broadcast Solutions, a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, has announced a significant equipment and lens purchase from Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging. Bexel Global is heading into summer with major broadcast productions on the horizon, and will utilize the lenses at upcoming global sporting events, political and entertainment events. The addition to the inventory enables Bexel to continue to support large scale, high visibility events with the latest technologies and talent.

"Bexel Global plays a key role at the most demanding and important events, and the summer of 2016 is going to be a busy one," notes Tom Dickinson, CTO of Bexel. "In addition to some of the world's biggest sporting events, Bexel Global will be front and center at the political conventions. The complement of lenses we have acquired from Canon will help us get the high quality images that our clients and their audiences demands. The high-speed capabilities, long focal length and Canon's great quality, were clear considerations in the purchase."

This latest big purchase by Bexel Global consists of two million dollars in lenses from Canon's renowned DIGISUPER Series including the DIGISUPER 60, DIGISUPER 80 and the DIGISUPER 95, which combines a very wide focal length (8.6mm) with a 95x zoom range for capturing dramatic shots from long distances.

Bexel has taken delivery of the specialty Canon HJ18x28 high definition EFP lens that brings phenomenal long-zoom technology to portable field production. The HJ18 extends to 500mm focal length (and up to 1000mm with the built-in 2X extender) with lens speed of F2.8 up to a focal length of 286mm. The portable HD production system was designed to work with the latest generation of HDTV cameras. The capabilities and size of the HJ18 make it ideal for sporting events and large, live events.

Bexel Global also acquired a significant number of Canon HJ24ex7.5B portable telephoto lenses with 24x zoom to give it a maximum focal length of 180mm (360mm with extender). Additionally, the purchase included several HJ14ex4.3B lenses, which offer a panoramic 96.3-degree angle of view to cover the breadth of a scene.

"We are proud to be working with Bexel on such a significant enhancement to their already stellar broadcast services and solutions. Going beyond the purchase, we look forward to providing service and support in the field to continue to help Bexel deliver their best quality and production value to their customers," remarked Eliott Peck, senior vice president and general manager of the Imaging Technologies and Communications Group for Canon U.S.A., and chairman and CEO of Canon Information Technology Services.

The lens acquisition is but one part of major investment to the Bexel Global inventory. Dickinson added, "We are on the ground with our customers, and understand the demands they are responding to. Our experts carefully plan, test, and design systems that respond well to the physical and creative demands of production. This acquisition will help us to do that to the high standard we adhere to. We're pleased to be working with Canon, and to have these superb products on location with us."