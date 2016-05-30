Sennheiser To Demonstrate The Latest Upgrades and Features of its Unified Communications Product Line at a List of June Trade Events

Old Lyme, Conn. – Sennheiser, a leading provider of premium headsets and speakerphone solutions, announces it will exhibit its portfolio of audio products for office environments at a list of telecommunications and IT industry trade events throughout North America during the month of June. These include the IAUG (International Avaya Users Group) CONVERGE2015 event June 5 to 9; the NorthEast Contact Center Forum from June 14; the Avaya Evolutions event in Mexico City, Mexico on June 23; and Call Center Week, also in Las Vegas on June 27 to July 1.

The company will demonstrate its latest headset models, whose sophisticated technologies can increase productivity by reducing ambient noise and distractions. The exhibit will include models from the enhanced PRESENCE™ series, incorporating Sennheiser’s WindSafe™ technology, which dynamically selects the best mix of the three microphones to optimize voice and decrease wind noise to ensure the clearest possible sound is delivered to the listener. PRESENCE has been improved to more effectively reduce background noise and provide the consistent, clear listening experience that professional communication demands.

Sennheiser CC&O’s full portfolio of headsets are certified for Skype for Business, and are compatible with the majority of global Unified Communications platforms, including Cisco and Avaya environments. The products’ superior voice intelligibility, long-term comfort and outstanding durability have helped Sennheiser’s contact center and office solutions gain significant market share. The portfolio includes an array of wired, wireless, Bluetooth and DECT headsets including D 10 series; the SD wireless, Century, Circle, Culture, MB and the new PRESENCE units; plus Sennheiser’s award-winning SP 10 and SP 20 mobile speakerphones for SMB offices.

“The contact center and office product line benefits greatly from Sennheiser’s top-flight German engineering, which continues to deliver more sophisticated capabilities to our headsets. In this way, high performance audio becomes not just a peripheral attached to a network, but a tool by which businesses can gain competitive advantage,” said Bill Whearty, vice president, sales and marketing, CC&O, Americas, Sennheiser Electronic Corp. “We’re excited to have multiple opportunities in June to demonstrate these models at events in June. The most effective way we’ve found to illustrate the effectiveness of high-end audio is for potential customers to try the products first-hand. Once users experience the difference that superior audio can make, they understand how crucial a factor it can be to improving environments and supporting beleaguered and distracted teams of employees.”

Sennheiser CC&O will be attending the following events during June of 2016:

IAUG CONVERGE2016: June 5 – 9, Orlando, Florida, booth #1208

NorthEast Contact Center Forum, June 14, Foxborough, MA

InfoComm, June 8 -10, Las Vegas, Nevada, booth #C10908

Avaya Evolutions, June 23, Mexico City, Mexico

Call Center Week, June 27 to July 1, Las Vegas, Nevada, booth 612

