AES Announces Tutorial Presentations for Its 140th International Convention in Paris

New York, NY — The Audio Engineering Society (AES) has announced its Tutorials schedule for the upcoming 140th International Convention, to take place at the Palais des Congrès in Paris, France, from June 4 through 7, 2016. As part of the convention’s Technical Program, more than 25 tutorials will offer in-depth seminars and training sessions on a broad range of topics including stereo and multichannel systems and immersive sound; studio design and acoustics; game, film and TV sound design; the latest developments in binaural recording and mixing and much more.



The Tutorials program will kick off on Saturday, June 4, with a session on main microphone techniques for 2.0 and 5.1 presented by SCHOEPS GmbH, followed by a presentation on binaural applications using Auro-3D over headphones.

Sunday’s tutorials will cover a wide variety of topics, including optimizing recording studio acoustics on a budget, object-based mixing for Radio France, surround-sound production for live electronic music, and headphone virtualization and immersive sound technologies from New Audio Technology GmbH and Auro-3D.

Monday will offer a full spectrum of sessions: binaural head recording for related HD video, immersive sound design using Sound Particles software, a new approach to “agile” game sound design that involves end-users in the design process, a historical overview of 100 years of condenser microphone design presented by Neumann, techniques for creating a 64-channel “acousmonium” in a 3D scene with the Unity5 development platform and much more.

Tuesday features another full day of information-packed programs including techniques for 9.1 immersive audio, optimizing sampling and sample rate conversion, Audio Description (AD) sound design for making visual content more accessible to visually impaired people, audio forensics, creative vocal production techniques, parametric spatial audio processing for heightened sound field realism and additional tutorial sessions in immersive sound, psychoacoustics and other topics.

Complete AES 140th International Convention Tutorials and presenters are available on the AES website at http://www.aes.org/events/140/tutorials/ and via the AES Events mobile app (iOS and Android), which also offers convention maps, scheduling, social media interaction, and other helpful guides to making the most of the convention.

