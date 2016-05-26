Pebble Beach Systems Announces Lighthouse Remote Monitoring and Management for Marina Automation

Pebble Beach Systems, a leading automation, content management and integrated channel specialist, today announced Lighthouse, a web-based remote management and monitoring dashboard for the Marina automation environment.

Previewed at the recent NAB show in Las Vegas, Lighthouse extends Marina’s functionality to business users, operational staff and engineers both inside and outside the broadcast facility. It offers control, monitoring, media management, and system configuration tools via an array of widgets on configurable web-based dashboards.

Modern playout workflows require agile, responsive methods of interaction at any time of day or night. Lighthouse extends the reach of staff with standard browser interfaces so that status and corrective actions are just seconds away, even outside the control room.

Designed for PCs, tablets and mobile devices, and built on the latest JavaScript and HTML5 technology, Lighthouse incorporates its own node.js web server and offers load balancing and high availability for reliable monitoring and resilient access. User-based permissions and the latest TLS encryption ensure that mission-critical information is protected within the web environment.



“Lighthouse offers a powerful view into the Marina automation system for users who may be away from the standard client interface or not normally need that level of access,” says Eric Openshaw, General Manager of Pebble North America. “For users with control privileges, accessing and controlling a channel from any location with Lighthouse makes unattended operation safe, and worry-free for senior staff.”

Lighthouse can span multiple Marina systems, which may be running different software versions and be operating at different frame rates. Users can configure their own layouts according to their roles, or range of roles, and switch between multiple dashboards at the click of a mouse.

Key Benefits:

·Delivers operational efficiencies to service providers and multi-channel installations, by offering consolidated views of multiple Marina systems which can:

obe geographically separate

ohave mixed frame rates

orun different software versions



·Adds value for service providers’ customers, giving them visibility and optionally control of their own channels

·Enables secure operational and engineering interaction with Marina from remote access points

·Offers up mission-critical information beyond the secure automation LAN, enabling fast response from users in an office environment.

As Pebble’s product portfolio expands into the virtual world, Lighthouse offers a series of interfaces which deliver configuration and deployment functionality for Orca virtual channels. Lighthouse users can design, edit, launch and decommission virtual IP channels on the fly.

Deployment:

Lighthouse is deployed as a node.js webserver on a Linux operating system. Pebble can provide host hardware, however many users prefer to deploy COTS server hardware, or implement Lighthouse as part of a virtualized infrastructure.

About Pebble Beach Systems

Pebble Beach Systems is a world leader in automation, channel in a box and integrated channel technology, with scalable products designed for multichannel transmission, news, sports and interactive television as well as content management, workflow and direct archive control. Installed in more than 60 countries and with proven systems ranging from single up to over 100 channels in operation, Pebble Beach Systems offers open, flexible systems which encompass ingest and playout automation, and complex file-based workflows. The company trades in the US as Pebble Broadcast Systems.

Web:http://www.pebble.tv

Pebble Beach Systems is a Vislink company.

About Vislink plc

Vislink plc is a leading global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery and management of high quality live video ‘from scene to screen’. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides wireless communication solutions for the collection of live news, sport and entertainment, as well as software solutions for channel playout automation, channel-in-a-box and video content management. Vislink also provides secure video communications for surveillance and public safety applications such as law enforcement and homeland security.

Vislink employs over 250 people worldwide with offices in the UK, USA, UAE, and Singapore and manufacturing operations in the UK and the USA. Vislink has net assets of over £54 million and continuously invests in innovation. The Company is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: VLK). For further information, visithttp://www.vislink.com.