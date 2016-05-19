AVerMedia Puts Spotlight on Latest-Gen 4K HEVC Encoders at InfoComm 2016

Wide Codec Support, Professional Quality, and Supporting Multi-Display Streaming

May 19, 2016 – Taipei, Taiwan – AVerMedia Technologies is pleased to invite all interested parties to check out their latest HEVC encoding and streaming solutions at InfoComm 2016. They will be located at booth N1275 of the Las Vegas Convention Center from June 8th to June 10th.







Professional 4K Encoding, and Streaming Solutions

AVerMedia will display myriad encoding and streaming products, encompassing top-tier 4K HEVC/H.265 compression for UHD content to standard AVC/H.264 compression. AVerMedia’s professional products offer fantastic codec support and quality, while supporting multi-display streaming and processing. Their live encoders can ingest up to 4K content and simultaneously encode it into HEVC and H.264 streams, turning a single capture source into multiple output streams for a multitude of devices. The ability to variegate resolutions and codecs is perfect for TV operators and OTT purposes; users can provide optimal video quality for a variety of commercial uses like digital signage, medical imaging, automated inspection, and more.



At InfoComm, AVerMedia puts the spotlight on the AVerCaster HEVC RS9260 – able to broadcast live TV and 4K video to a broad audience over a network. It uses a 2U rack-mounted server employing redundant dual power supplies and Ethernet interfaces for stability. The RS9260 supports up to 4K HDMI 2.0 input and boasts a wide range of encoding, bit rate, and resolution options.







Powerful Video Capture Cards – Record 4K UHD Video at High Frame Rates

Striving to keep up with nascent UHD displays and technology, AVerMedia offers a variety of PCIe, Mini PCIe, and USB video capture devices for recording on-screen content at any resolution. Their recently-released flagship cards can capture up to 4K video at 60FPS with under 50ms latency and formidable throughput of up to 18 Gbps via HDMI 2.0.



AVerMedia offers the best broadcasting solutions, professional consulting, and a wealth of knowledge in OTT and digital signage operations. With their latest generation of video encoding, streaming, and capture solutions, users can reduce costs while improving their systems.







About AVerMedia Technologies

Founded in 1990 and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange since 2000, AVerMedia Technologies is a leading innovator in industrial-grade multimedia processing, focused on providing cutting-edge solutions for manipulating, streaming, and capturing audio and video for various vertical applications. Based in New Taipei City, Taiwan, with branch offices around the world, AVerMedia offers localized and global business services in over 100 countries. AVerMedia also partners with ODMs to develop innovative technologies for integrated applications. With a focus on business development and sustainable practices, AVerMedia is committed to social responsibility on a global scale.