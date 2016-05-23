Huton Digital to Serve as Digigram Partner in South Korea

MONTBONNOT, France -- May 23, 2016 -- Digigram, developer of innovative audio and video solutions, today announced that Huton Digital will serve as a reseller and integrator of the company's AQORD *HEVC encoders in South Korea. Huton Digital will supply the AQORD 4K ultra HD HEVC encoder and AQORD multi-HD HEVC encoder to customers including content providers, MSOs, terrestrial broadcasters, VOD companies, and government agencies.

"With its AQORD range, Digigram is the first company to provide broadcasters with a cost-effective hardware-based encoding solution that uses the HEVC codec for HD or 4K," said WonSun Lee, president at Huton Digital. "We are confident that this highly competitive range of video-over-IP encoders will afford Digigram a significant advantage within the South Korean market, and it also will enable our company to offer customers more robust integrated solutions."

Huton Digital will give the South Korean market access to a new generation of video-over-IP encoders, suitable for upgrades of live contribution and distribution systems to support 4K UHD video, as well as for deployment in new and upgraded OB vans. AQORD *HEVC systems enable huge bandwidth efficiencies and significant cost savings for contribution of a single 4K feed or as many as four HD feeds simultaneously from the shooting location to the studio. Serving as the industry's first UHD 4K hardware encoder in a single compact and low-power chassis, and providing both streaming and recording capabilities, the AQORD *HEVC-4K is an ideal fit for high-end video contribution via an OB van.

"Huton Digital is well-known and well-regarded within the Korean broadcast industry," said Marie-Julie Orsoni, business development executive at Digigram. "We're pleased to be partnering with this company, and we are confident that the Huton Digital team will be successful in efficiently targeting businesses looking to innovate with our advanced AQORD *HEVC encoders."

Further information about Digigram and the company's products is available at www.digigram.com or by phone at +33 4 76 52 47 47.

# # #

About Digigram

For more than 30 years, Digigram has harnessed innovation to develop mission-critical solutions dedicated to the contribution, production, and safe distribution of audiovisual content. Digigram sound cards, IP audio and video codecs, and audio processing software solutions are used in thousands of broadcast, AV, and industrial applications all over the world. Robust and easy to use, Digigram solutions lower operating costs and increase efficiency, adding value to users' operations.

Digigram (DIG) is publicly listed on the NYSE Euronext Paris stock exchange. More information about market-leading Digigram audio- and video-over-IP solutions is available at www.digigram.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Digigram/Digigram-AQORD-HEVC.png

Photo Caption: AQORD 4K Ultra HD HEVC Encoder

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Digigram/Huton-Digigram-Logos.jpg

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Huton Digital to Serve as Digigram Partner in South Korea - http://goo.gl/FOA86i

Please Visit Digigram at BroadcastAsia2016 Booth 5F6-06