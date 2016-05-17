Riedel Real-Time Media Network Enables Flexible, Efficient Signal Transport at Qatar's Lusail Sports Arena

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- May 12, 2016 -- Riedel Communications today announced that the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, is using the Riedel MediorNet real-time media network and RockNet real-time audio network to simplify management of numerous signals throughout the venue. Built to host matches of the 2015 World Men's Handball Championship, the 15,300-capacity indoor sports arena leverages the Riedel fiber networks to reduce the overall volume of cabling required and to make a variety of signals available as needed to support live events.

"Our goal in deploying a fiber network at the Lusail Sports Arena was to manage the transport and routing of many signals throughout the building in the most efficient manner," said Moufed Elefrangy, project engineer at Techno Q, the Qatar-based systems integrator responsible for the project. "Once we took a look at the MediorNet and RockNet systems from Riedel, we knew that we had found the best answer to this challenge. Because we're able to put all signals on fiber and make them all available at every node, we have a great deal of flexibility in addressing the needs of any given production or sports event."

The MediorNet and RockNet systems were integrated into the unique and visually striking architecture of the Lusail Sports Arena by Techno Q. MediorNet combines signal transport, routing, and signal processing into a single real-time network solution supporting multichannel SD/HD video, audio, intercom, and data. Offering more than simple point-to-point links, the network makes it easy to send signals to any single outlet or multiple outputs. Riedel's RockNet is a real-time, low-latency audio distribution network tailored to tour and installed sound applications. The installation at the Lusail Sports Arena supports signal transport and gives users the ability to add inputs and outputs when and where they are required.

"The Lusail Sports Arena is a powerful and iconic visual symbol of Lusail City, which itself represents Qatar's vision of a modern sustainable city," said Ahmed Magd El Din, general manager for the Middle East and Turkey at Riedel Communications. "Though it was built according to the tight timeline dictated by its first event, the 2015 World Men's Handball Championship, the facility boasts an array of advanced technologies. Our fiber-based real-time media network solutions are an ideal fit for such an installation, simplifying extensive signal management while providing the reliability and versatility essential to high-profile sports events and productions."

