Keith Fulmer Celebrates 20 Years with Video Mount Products (VMP)

STEVENSVILLE, Md., May 17, 2016 — Video Mount Products (videomount.com), a leading provider of mounting solutions for the A/V, communications, pro, and security markets, is proud to announce that president Keith Fulmer is celebrating his 20th anniversary with the company.

“Video Mount Products was founded in 1994 when big and boxy tube televisions were all the rage,” explained Fulmer, president of Video Mount Products and a 30-year industry veteran who joined Stevensville, Md.-based VMP in 1996. “VMP quickly became a favorite for mounting these bulky CRT’s onto walls and from the ceilings of bars, restaurants, gyms, and other commercial venues. With the company just two years old, I saw a bright future for VMP, and wanted to be a part of the team. And here I am, 20 years later. VMP is still as an industry innovator and leader.”

In 1996 when Fulmer was a principal of Keller & Associates, which was the manufacturers’ representative for Video Mount Products in the NY/NJ Metro area, the founder of VMP hired him to spearhead VMP’s growth and market development. In 2005, Fulmer purchased all of the company’s outstanding stock and became the sole owner.

Since then, VMP has evolved along with an ever expanding A/V industry into a leading supplier of cross platform mounting solutions, from installations in commercial, security, educational, institutional, and religious applications to lodging, sports venues, residential, health care, and restaurants.

In 1994, Video Mount Products began as an OEM project to provide mounts for a handful of Maryland electronic distributors whose customers were handling multiple TV installations in small venues. The line began with a product offering of just six items and has evolved into an industry leader now offering nearly 200 SKUs to installation professionals across every facet of the A/V, communications, and security industries.

“While we began strictly offering TV mounts for CRTs, we now provide an extensive line that includes mounts for flat panels and projectors as well as equipment racks and floor and wall cabinets for data and A/V installs,” Fulmer added. “Additionally, we cater to the needs of our wireless and broadband customers with an array of satellite and antenna mounting products.”

Fulmer holds a B.B.A. in Accounting from James Madison University, is the father of two sons, and is an active leader of the Boy Scouts of America since 1997 as well as an active member of Christ Episcopal Church (Kent Island, Md.; oldest congregation in MD – Founded 1631). Prior to joining VMP, Fulmer was owner of manufacturers representative Concepts Unlimited, and executive vice president and partner for manufacturers representative Keller & Associates.

“VMP products have been engineered for and installed with confidence in thousands of A/V, communications, and security applications throughout the world,” Fulmer concluded. “I wouldn’t be here for 20 years, and the company as a whole wouldn’t be in its third decade of existence, without our customers, and that’s why we place such a high emphasis on our customer service. VMP prides itself on providing the best products in the industry and by supporting those products with knowledgeable professionals who understand that ‘support’ is the core of our business. I couldn’t be more proud of our company family.”

