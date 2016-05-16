Volicon at INTX 2016

INTX 2016

Volicon

May 16-18, Boston

Share Application Enhancements: Create and Distribute New Digital Media Faster

The Share application for Volicon's Observer Media Intelligence Platform® helps broadcasters repurpose and deliver timely content to viewers via new channels, whether for on-air broadcast or digital and social media platforms, and thereby increase both audience reach and ad revenues. Accelerating the clipping and distribution of content in the appropriate format for virtually any target outlet and device, Share offers a fresh, cost-effective, and highly scalable approach to multiplatform content creation and delivery. The application is available on-premise and as a service, providing instant browser-based access to media captured by the Observer® platform as well as intuitive graphical tools that make it possible for virtually any staff member, working anywhere, to create content.

During INTX 2016, Volicon will showcase new enhancements to the Share application, including integration with the As-Run Log (ARL) to enable users without training on video editing systems to remove ads quickly and generate complete frame-accurate long-form VOD assets.

Observer OTT

Volicon's Observer OTT provides networks, video service providers, and broadcasters with a solution for logging and monitoring OTT services that stream content to computers, tablets, and smartphones. With the same suite of tools already proven for set-top box and transport stream monitoring, Observer OTT offers a complete, cost-effective quality monitoring and/or compliance logging solution for multiplatform media delivery. Users can ensure that services are available 24/7 at optimal quality, validate service level agreements with content delivery networks, confirm the presence of captioning and other metadata, and determine that specialized apps are providing optimal quality of experience. In addition to providing a true recording of services, the system facilitates remote streaming for review as well as in-depth analysis of both unencrypted and encrypted content.

During INTX 2016, Volicon will demonstrate how Observer OTT ingests content from each point in the OTT pipeline including a variety of target mobile devices not only to provide a valuable look at how consumers experience streamed content, but also to speed isolation and resolution of quality issues for content viewed on various devices.

Enhancements to Volicon's Multiviewer

Path Monitoring and Traffic Light Widgets Enrich Linear and OTT Feed Monitoring

Today's broadcaster must manage an increasing number of channels and platforms while simultaneously maintaining the highest levels of service quality. Volicon's Multiviewer option for the Observer Media Intelligence Platform® unites the platform's recording capability with multiviewer functionality to give users access to multiple live or recorded programs, complemented by frame-accurate data, on a monitor wall or any employee's desktop. At INTX 2016, Volicon will demonstrate how enhancements to the Multiviewer option make it even easier for users to keep their eyes and ears on every linear channel and OTT feed in the delivery chain.

The new Traffic Light widget gives each user convenient red-light and green-light status indicators for a customizable grouping of select channels, OTT streams, and renditions of OTT streams, or user-defined sets of channels and/or streams. Shown in a configurable window within the Multiviewer display, along with other windows showing audio, video, and data for specified channels and streams, the Traffic Light widget effectively consolidates and displays the QoE-based alerts most important to an individual user.

The new Path Monitoring widget extends visibility into channel- and stream-quality monitoring in another way, allowing users to create and customize a topology for specific channel/stream status validation at every point along the content creation or distribution path. Users can build simple or complex topologies that clearly show that status of links along this path, as well as video from each live channel/stream at key points so that the source of issues can more quickly be identified and isolated for troubleshooting.

Observer RPM

Based on technology employed in Volicon's award-winning Observer broadcast monitoring system, the Observer RPM (Remote Program Monitor) allows operators to monitor hundreds of channels, troubleshoot real-time video issues, and verify broadcast content and ads in a 24x7 log. With its 24 x 7 recording and proactive monitoring of linear, on-demand, and interactive services, with streaming of live or recorded video, the Observer RPM allows operators to see their output just as viewers do, identify problems before customers do, troubleshoot problems quickly and easily when problems arise, and avoid costly chronic troubleshooting sessions.

Company Overview:

Volicon is the leading provider of enterprise media intelligence solutions serving the needs of broadcasters, networks, cable operators, and governments worldwide. The Observer Media Intelligence Platform® provides powerful tools for content creation and repurposing, compliance monitoring, ad verification, competitive analysis, and quality-of-service monitoring. Volicon solutions are used by all stakeholders in the media enterprise from engineering to the executive suite. Volicon systems are deployed by more than 1,000 customers in more than 65 countries worldwide. Volicon is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. In March 2016, Volicon was acquired by Verizon Digital Media Services, now a part of AOL. More information is available at www.volicon.com.

