DigitalGlue to Provide Order Fulfillment for Receiver Roll-out to Provide Cable Network

Las Vegas, NV —DigitalGlue, provider of equipment, integration services, and software development for the production and distribution of digital video, has announced that it has been selected to serve as the fulfillment center for Harmonic’s receiver roll-out for a premium cable network. The announcement was made by Sean Busby, president of DigitalGlue from the Las Vegas Convention Center on the first day of NAB 2016.

“DigitalGlue has invested deeply into our internal infrastructure to provide the highest level of product fulfillment services in the broadcasting market,” noted Busby. “We are very pleased to add another top tier client to the growing list of networks we support.

Using DigitalGlue’s encrypted eCommerce site, networks can easily find technical information and make a purchase. Using DigitalGlue’s large Harmonic inventory stock, they will be able to pre-configure, authorize for decryption, and burn-in the units prior to shipping, making it a simple process for the buyer to get the units online as soon as they are received.

DigitalGlue, a Platinum reseller for Harmonic, has earned the Highest Sales Achievement Award for North America Broadcast & Satellite from Harmonic in 2015. This is the fifth time out of the last six years that DigitalGlue has received this honor.

About DigitalGlue

DigitalGlue provides equipment, integration, and software development for the production and distribution of digital video. The company analyzes clients’ workflows to build optimized solutions for collaborate editing, automation, media asset management, storage, and archiving. From contribution to distribution, the DigitalGlue team works with customers to efficiently deliver their programming over fiber, cable, satellite, IPTV, and OTT.

DigitalGlue designs, integrates, and supports systems based on today’s needs, yet draw from years of real-world experience to engineer a technology path for tomorrow.

More information is available at www.digitalglue.com .

Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

