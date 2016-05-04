VITEC MGW Pico TOUGH ISR Encoder Wins Best of Show Award at 2016 NAB Show

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- May 4, 2016 -- VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced its MGW Pico TOUGH military-grade video encoder is the latest in the company's lineup of portable encoding and streaming appliances to earn an industry recognition at the 2016 NAB Show. Winning Government Video's 2016 Best of Show Award, a panel of engineers and industry experts selected the MGW Pico TOUGH from among hundreds of new products in competition for its innovation, feature set, performance, and footprint. The MGW Pico TOUGH joins the award-winning success of VITEC's MGW Ace portable HEVC hardware encoder, which took home three awards from last year's NAB Show.

"The MGW Pico TOUGH sets the bar high for video streaming applications on military platforms and performance in harsh environments," said Eli Garten, vice president of product management, VITEC. "We designed it to meet the growing need for real-time imagery in the most demanding environments, packing all the necessary capabilities for any ISR sensor or situational awareness video in an ultra-small airborne and marine-certified enclosure. The Government Video 2016 Best of Show Award is a great recognition of all the engineering we've put into this compact, rugged device."

Weighing less than 400 grams, the pocket-sized MGW Pico TOUGH is the world's smallest, most power-efficient rugged dual-channel MPEG-4 H.264 HD/SD video encoder. Featuring VITEC's hardware-based, low latency H.264 compression chip, the encoder delivers high quality full-motion video and critical KLV/STANAG metadata over any IP network. Additional features include simultaneous streaming from HD-SDI and analog signals, JITC-compliant metadata processing, Zixi(TM) error correction technology, and real-time video scaling and image cropping. The MGW Pico TOUGH consumes less than seven watts of power for 1080p encoding and is ready to stream 20 seconds from power on. The MGW Pico TOUGH is the ideal video encoder for any aerospace projects, ground forces, and manned/unmanned platforms needing low latency, high-quality video streaming.

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV Solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

