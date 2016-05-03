Joe Marchitto Named Director of Systems Architecture at IMT

Specialist in Media & Entertainment and Data Center Solutions

Integrated Media Technologies Inc. (IMT) has just announced the addition of Joe Marchitto to its Media Solutions and Systems Group, taking the position of Director of Systems Architecture. Mr. Marchitto comes to IMT with extensive experience in high-performance computing, storage, and networking. Previously he was Solutions Architect at Quantum, and Systems Engineer at Active Storage.



Marchitto will be concentrating on advanced consulting, working closely with Jose Palencia, IMT's VP of Engineering, to bring IMT customers and partners a broad range of Media Storage, Security, and Data Center solutions. Jose Palencia commented, "Joe brings the type of overall knowledge and experience that is essential in a rapidly evolving media and entertainment industry. He'll be focusing on delivering world class, high performance storage solutions, as well as new types of media architectures and workflows."



Marchitto explained, "I've actually worked closely with IMT over the past seven years as a customer and partner, and have always been impressed with their professionalism and culture. I'm looking forward to addressing the growing storage and infrastructure needs, as well as developing public and private cloud solutions for IMT's extensive list of customers."



"Joe is a technical leader in our industry," remarked Jason Kranitz, SVP of Sales at IMT. "He's an amazing talent who really understands our clients needs for high-end content computing solutions in TV, film, post-production, animation, corporate video, and video surveillance. He will be a huge asset supporting IMT's growth initiatives in 2016 and beyond."



ABOUT INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (IMT)

Integrated Media Technologies Inc. is a leading consulting and systems integrator for digital media, and information technology. The company offers scalable solutions to manage complex technology projects from end-to-end, including research, system analysis and design, technology selection and supply, testing, installation, training and support. IMT was ranked #25 in Inc. Magazines list of the 500 fastest growing IT services companies in America.



For more information, visit http://www.imtglobalinc.com