Domo Broadcast to feature SOLO7-OBTx at Broadcast Asia 2016

Broadcast Asia 2016, Stand: 5B1-06: DTC, Domo Broadcast (formally Cobham TCS) will introduce the SOLO7-OBTx, a modular, feature packed camera-back transmitter, to the Asia Pacific market at Broadcast Asia 2016.

The SOLO7-OBTx is a new, ultra-small camera-back transmitter that features 1080p60 and 4:2:2 with integrated camera control. It includes swappable RF modules (340MHz – 8.6GHz) and H.264/MPEG-4 AVC video encoding. The transmitter’s superior latency can reach an ultra-low 10ms. Moreover, the unit’s exceptionally low power consumption provides plenty of scope for extended field performance.

Also being featured at Broadcast Asia is the SOLO8 SDR (“software-defined radio”), a dual-input HD-SDI COFDM and IP mesh transmitter that includes integral video analytics, recording, and IP streaming. Because IP Mesh is self-forming, and self-healing, it constantly readjusts to find the best route to send high quality data between nodes in environments typically too difficult for most RF solutions.

The transmitter includes 128GB of internal video storage; USB and Ethernet I/O interfaces; an integrated ISM band telemetry modem; and an integral, battery backed, real time clock for time and date stamp.

The underlying platform of the SOLO8 SDR is the cornerstone of Domo’s next generation of wireless broadcast products. Its ultra-small form factor, coupled with an ability to change functionality almost instantly to suit a variety of requirements, significantly reduces the amount of equipment needed to be carried into the field.

Domo Broadcast Sales Manager (APAC) Sue Gilks said, “The SOLO7 OBTx and SOLO8 SDR are two of the most exciting products we’ve ever introduced, and we are delighted to be showcasing them at Broadcast Asia.”