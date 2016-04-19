ChyronHego Introduces LyricX for Next-Generation Graphics Creation and Playout

LAS VEGAS -- April 17, 2016 -- At the 2016 NAB Show, ChyronHego will introduce LyricX, an all-new release of the company's flagship Lyric graphics creation and playout solution. Based on ChyronHego's industry-leading Lyric PRO platform, LyricX harnesses the power of 64-bit architecture to offer unprecedented performance in graphics creation and playout.

"Our pioneering Lyric software is today the world's leading graphics creation and playout solution, with more than 16,000 systems installed in broadcast environments on every continent. LyricX presents a robust new framework with which to develop next-generation capabilities to meet our customers' increasing performance demands," said Johan Apel, president and CEO, ChyronHego. "With the ability to drive the memory-intensive capabilities that are beginning to shape the broadcast operations of the future, such as high dynamic range and 4K resolution, LyricX gives our users more power and versatility than ever before."

A central component of LyricX is an all-new keyboard/control surface that exposes all familiar Lyric functions and offers programmable LCD keys that can be completely configured for any use case. With the revamped user interface in LyricX, users can configure screens for specific programs, such as news shows, and they can easily switch between these individual environments.

LyricX is a fundamental element in the CAMIO Universe, a comprehensive software-based newsroom production ecosystem that empowers producers and journalists to create compelling news stories and deliver them rapidly to air. The CAMIO Universe is driven by CAMIO 4.2, a significant milestone for ChyronHego's award-winning CAMIO graphic asset management server, slated for release in Q3 of 2016. With version 4.2, CAMIO continues its industry-leading and widely used integration with Lyric, and newsrooms will be able to leverage the speed improvements of LyricX to bring more news to their audiences faster. With the CAMIO Universe, the greater ChyronHego family of products will emulate Lyric's powerful template-based tools and playout control, including the company's Hybrid virtual graphics solution, Metacast weather graphics generation tool, PowerClips multi-format production clip server, and GS2 Multi-Touch touchscreen generation platform.

"LyricX is all about the user-facing elements of Lyric64. We've taken care in creating a solution based on improved workflows -- without overwhelming users with functionality they don't need," said Sören Kjellin, chief technology officer, ChyronHego. "Users of Lyric will find plenty of small and large improvements in their day-to-day work, reflected in everything from the buttons users touch to the ways in which they work in the application. For instance, a new instant recall feature shortens time to air for all types of content, and the new control surface brings radical new efficiencies to any workflow."

At the 2016 NAB Show in booth SL1210, ChyronHego will showcase LyricX working in tandem with the company's Channel Box Prime 64-bit channel branding system, an example of the convergence taking place in the ChyronHego product family in support of the CAMIO Universe.

More information about LyricX, the CAMIO Universe, and ChyronHego's full product portfolio is available at www.chyronhego.com.

