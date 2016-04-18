Switronix to Power Blackmagic Design Cameras at the 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 17, 2016 — Switronix, a leader in battery and charging solutions for the Digital Cinema and Professional Video industry, is pleased to announce that it will be a trusted provider of batteries and chargers for the Blackmagic Design booth (Booth SL217) at the 2016 NAB Show.

The Blackmagic Design booth will be fitted with an array of Switronix Hypercore battery packs for its camera shootout.

“Blackmagic Design has given us a wonderful opportunity to showcase our full range of battery solutions within their booth” says Darren Moonan, Inside Sales Manager Switronix, Inc. “Partnering with a respected company such as Blackmagic Design at a major event such as the 2016 NAB Show will allow us to showcase how well our products can work with a highly-regarded camera company.”

The Hypercore series of battery packs employ the very latest in Lithium Ion technology. The Hypercore cell was constructed with the specific purpose of handling and sustaining high power draws. The cells can withstand up to a 10A draw (12A peak) for extended periods of time while not diminishing service life. To protect the battery from accidental impacts, it’s incased in a rubberized, non-slip housing. The battery pack is outfitted with both a multipurpose LCD and 4-stage LED gauge to see remaining battery capacity. Furthermore, the packs have a built-in accelerometer tied to a clocking algorithm to prevent self-discharge. The Hypercore batteries will go to sleep or hibernate when there is no battery usage or movement after a 48 hour period. Once the battery detects the slightest movement, it will awaken. The HyperCore series delivers the most value and ROI for those who require battery packs to stand the test of time and deliver unrivaled performance.

About Switronix

Switronix is a leader in the market of batteries and charging solutions for the Digital Cinema and the Professional Video industry. The company strives to continue to reinvent itself with innovative power solutions with a product line that also includes LED lighting, power-regulation cables- and accessories. For more information about Switronix, please visit www.switronix.com