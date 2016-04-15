Triveni Digital Simplifies QoS Monitoring and Compliance With New StreamScope EM-50 Enterprise Manager

Centralized Video Quality Manager Supports ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 Architectures, Ensuring Smooth Migration for Broadcasters

PRINCETON, N.J. -- April 12, 2016 --At the 2016 NAB Show, booth SU15402, Triveni Digital will launch the StreamScope(R) EM-50 enterprise manager, a centralized software solution that streamlines video quality assurance and compliance regimes in ATSC 1.0 and future ATSC 3.0 architectures. StreamScope EM-50 is part of Triveni Digital's comprehensive approach that enables broadcasters to migrate to ATSC 3.0, while maintaining support for the current broadcast infrastructure for the duration of the expected transition phase.

Offering a seamless connection to Triveni Digital's StreamScope RM-50 transport stream monitors, the EM-50 enables broadcasters to proactively detect, isolate, and resolve problems that degrade video services, allowing system-wide compliance with federal regulations such as the U.S. CALM Act and FCC closed caption requirements. StreamScope EM-50, in conjunction with strategically placed RM-50s, is especially well suited for today's tiered broadcast engineering organizations, where a lead engineer is responsible for the technical operations of several broadcast stations.

"Broadcasters that have deployed a large number of transport stream monitors, need a simple and effective strategy to manage software updates and configurations, and quickly address the problems that degrade video services such as video tiling, lip sync errors, intermittent tuning, federal regulatory inconsistencies, and missing components," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. "Using our new EM-50 enterprise manager, operators can proactively measure quality of service across the entire organization, resulting in better TV for their viewers, as well as reduced system downtime and increased customer retention."

StreamScope EM-50 provides continuous, real-time quality of service (QoS) updates on hosts, ports, transport streams, and services across any DTV network, from 8VSB to 10GigE, allowing operators to monitor QoS across localized and regionalized operations via various viewing options. With the overview screen, operators get a quick, high-level look at service presence and QoS for the entire monitoring network. A video wall screen view provides live video thumbnails as well as QoS numbers for all the services being monitored. Operators can then choose to create a report or click on the thumbnails to identify the problem and speed up error resolution. The system also displays current and historical reports for sophisticated analysis.

StreamScope EM-50 offers advanced fleet management capabilities that simplify the configuration of multiple StreamScope RM-50 systems. Through a user-friendly GUI that can be accessed on mobile devices, operators can perform mass software updates, create specific rule configurations, and automatically distribute across all RM-50 platforms. The system also enables operators to perform routine license management and configuration backup/restore operations. As the operator's DTV services expand, it's easy to add remote monitors and configure them from one central location.

