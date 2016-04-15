SAM demonstrates its leading position in 4K, IP, HDR, software/virtualization, and monitoring & workflow at NAB 2016

NAB, Las Vegas, Booth SL1805, 15th April 2016:

This year at NAB, SAM (SL1805) sets the stage for its business-transforming 4K, IP, HDR, software/virtualization, and monitoring and workflow solutions. Drawing on the company’s rich heritage in these areas, SAM is demonstrating and introducing key technologies that will lay the foundation for the broadcast workflows of the future, support existing architecture while enabling media organizations to expand into new formats.

IP Edge: SAM is enabling the transition to IP for production and infrastructure

SAM’s new IP-Edge removes the complexity from hybrid and pure IP rollouts. Products that are IP-Edge enabled include routers, switchers, IQ Modular processing, servers and playout systems. Customers can invest with confidence knowing that IP-Edge closely follows the interoperability goals of AIMS, the Alliance for IP Media Solutions. A major product launch in this area is the IQ-Edge processing solution made for interoperable processing of media in IP environments.

Software/Virtualization: SAM offers sophisticated software-driven platforms

SAM will demonstrate how it will enable customers to transition to a datacenter model. SAM’s CiaB solutions - ICE, ICE IP, and ICE SDC - coupled with Morpheus, Momentum and SAM’s xFile framework form a pathway to the future. More specifically, ICE SDC, provides all of the functionality of ICE plus the additional benefits of enabling migration to IP and the cloud. In response to the growing market demand for adjusting content duration, SAM is introducingAlchemist Kronos, which brings Alchemist’s unmatched image quality to the application of duration adjustment.

4K Solutions: SAM offers leading 4K technologies that are strong and growing

The Kahuna switcher is SAM’s leading live production product and has clear, demonstrable competitive advantages over other switchers. From SAM’s Quantel Rio heritage, the company has deep experience and know-how of HDR and wide color gamut. By adding this capability to the live workflows from LiveTouch/sQ Servers plus remote editing to SAM’s new HTTP-based Go! suite, this means SAM’s solutions for fast turnaround sports and news are unmatched. With the newly introduced Kula switcher, SAM is offering switcher capabilities that have never been seen before at an unbeatable price point.

News Solutions: SAM delivers the fastest way to publish breaking news to any platform

SAM is showing its latest News Solution package with new features and functionality that allows users to create the fastest news packages ever and publish them to any platform; from immediate breaking news on social media to crafted pieces for premium news broadcasts. A new user interface unifies the application regardless of whether the user is editing on a mobile device, creating simple desktop edits, or creating a piece for a broadcast by using a full post production effects package.

Monitoring & Workflow: SAM delivers intelligent systems for monitoring and workflow

SAM’s Media Biometrics brings unique capabilities to monitoring with systems being able to track content throughout a media workflow.By purchasing products that include Media Biometrics, such as SAM’s switchers, multiviewers, routers, XFile and IQ processing solutions, customers are implementing monitoring by exception and maximizing their cost savings.It’s now shipping in products across SAM’s portfolio, including the new Sirius 800 integrated multiviewer that brings sophisticated monitoring capabilities.

New Products:

• Go! remote editing – OTT editing solutions from SAM

• Rio 4k/8k– HFR, HDR, BT.2020, state-of-the-art finishing

• Alchemist XF conversion – High quality 4K & HDR standards conversion

• Quasar XF conversion – High quality 4K & HDR up/down conversion

• Kula 1/2 M/E SD/HD/4K and Mixed format switcher – SAM raises the bar for multiformat production

• S800 & Vega & Pyxis 4K support – SDI router support

To learn more about SAM’s leading technologies at NAB, visit the company at booth SL1805.

ENDS