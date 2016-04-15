Middle Atlantic Broadens Surveillance and Monitoring Wall Solutions to Fit Every Budget and Environment

FAIRFIELD, N.J. -- April 12, 2016 -- Middle Atlantic Products today announced new options for its video monitoring wall solutions. As surveillance and monitoring systems proliferate across facilities of all sizes, Middle Atlantic has expanded its display solutions to meet those needs. The new DisplayStation Series Monitor Walls are an economical, entry-level surveillance and monitoring wall system for facilities that don't need a massive video wall.

Comprised of two models, the DisplayStation Series Monitor Walls feature built-in power and cable management to create a complete solution that is ideal for facilities needing a simple monitoring system. Application-engineered for easy integration, the DisplayStation Series Monitor Walls are an extremely functional option for surveillance and monitoring for any space-constrained room.

Shipping from stock, DisplayStation Monitor Walls can mount displays of up to 55 inches in a 2x2 configuration. Available either with casters for mobility or with leveling feet for fixed use, both models feature an integrated power strip and cable management system that ensures reliable signal distribution and simplifies wiring during installation and servicing. The walls are UL-listed to the highest standard for safety in multi-use environments including public, educational, and institutional spaces.

For more robust monitoring environments, Middle Atlantic's VisionFrame Series Monitor Wall mounts displays from 10 inches up to 80 inches, and scales to accommodate any configuration for maximum monitoring support. This heavy-duty stationary wall system is made to order and ships within three weeks. Along with DisplayStation Monitor Walls, Middle Atlantic provides security integrators with the surveillance and monitoring solutions to fit any budget and any environment with easy-to-integrate options, saving time and money spent on the job.

More information about Middle Atlantic Products is available at www.middleatlantic.com.

Middle Atlantic Products has been part of the Legrand group since its acquisition in 2011.

