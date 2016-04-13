DVEO® to Showcase 4K UHD H.265 Live Encoder/Decoder at NAB 2016

San Diego, California -- DVEO®, a well respected supplier to leading broadcasters, telco TV/OTT and cable operators around the world, is now shipping their new live software based 4K H.265/HEVC or H.264 encoding and decoding solution. The iCandy™ 4K encoder and decoder will be a featured demo at the DVEO® booth, SU5724, at the NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) Show in Las Vegas, April 18-21.



The iCandy is designed to deliver pristine 4K H.265/HEVC or H.264 video, making it ideal for news, sports, and satellite contribution. The iCandy-E features a software based H.265 or H.264 transport stream encoder and HLS streamer with 6G SDI input and ASI and IP output, plus a matching decoder -- the iCandy-D -- with ASI and IP input and 6G SDI output.



While most contribution encoders generally encode to mezzanine 4:2:2, the iCandy-E encodes HD-SDI at mezzanine 4:2:2 and 4:2:0. It supports a secondary lower resolution output with different profiles for quick distribution to mobile devices. (It is tested compatible with major brands of IP devices including Dune HD™, Amino™, Roku®, Telergy, Android™, and Apple iPad® and iPhone®.)



"Making this happen has been intellectually taxing. 4K video is no longer in the future -- it has arrived," said Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO®. "With the iCandy, broadcasters and content providers can now meet viewers' growing demand for the highest possible quality video capture of sports, special events, and celebrations."



The encoder can also upconvert incoming SD streams to HD, and scale down. Versions with optional HDMI input and output are also available.



For reliable video quality over the public internet and across long distances, both systems are equipped with DVEO's patented DOZER™ technology for automated UDP packet recovery. With the DOZER technology, the iCandy-E encoder streaming output can utilize public internet or dedicated connections instead of satellite.





Encoder -- Features:



4K 4:2:2 & 4:2:0 hybrid contribution encoder

Input: 6G HD-SDI

Outputs: DVB-ASI and IP

IP output protocols: UDP, RTP, RTSP, RTMP (Open Flash), HTTP, with DLNA support

Optional HDMI input instead of SDI/HD-SDI input

Encodes at mezzanine 4:2:2 or 4:2:0

Includes second encoder – encodes different profiles for mobile devices

Can upconvert incoming SD streams to HD, and scale down

Supports rotating key servers like Verimatrix® VCAS™

Performs AES-128 encryption if needed

Support for Variable Bit Rate (VBR) encoding maximizes adaptive streaming video quality and bandwidth efficiency



Decoder -- Features:



4K 4:2:2 & 4:2:0 hybrid contribution decoder

Inputs: DVB-ASI and IP

Output: 6G HD-SDI

Optional HDMI output instead of SDI/HD-SDI output

IP Input protocols: HTTP Live (HLS), UDP, RTP, RTSP, HTTP, RTMP (pushed from Flash server)



Both Systems -- Features:



Include DOZER™ automated UDP packet recovery technology

Support 4K (3840 x 2160p) 1080p, 1080i, 720p, 576i, 480i, 480p, CIF, QCIF, qHD, H.264up and many others, and custom resolutions, including computer formats like 1280 x 1024, etc.

Encoding/decoding bit rates: .1 to 15 Mbps

Encoding/decoding latency: 1.5 seconds

SNMP, REST, SOAP support for remote management and monitoring

Tested to work with Atlas™, Wowza®, and Adobe® Flash® media servers

Tested to work with Akamai, Tulix, Edgecast, etc. CDN's

Tested compatible with major brands of IP devices including Dune HD™, Amino™, Roku®, Telergy, Android™, and Apple iPad® and iPhone®

Audio support: AAC, Embedded pass-through, Ogg Vorbis, MPEG-1 Layer II, optional MP3, and/or optional "SurCode for Dolby Digital" AC-3

Remote GUI includes some scheduling



Suggested Retail Prices:

iCandy 4K encoder: $29,995 U.S.

iCandy 4K decoder: $10,995 U.S.









About DVEO®

DVEO® is a well established, privately held entity headquartered in San Diego, California, since 2001. DVEO® develops and sells broadcast quality video encoding and streaming products, media servers and ad insertion solutions to leading broadcasters, Telco TV/OTT and cable operators around the world. The DVEO solutions enable multi-screen service delivery to any device, anytime, anywhere in the world. Deployment models include turnkey installations and cloud-based service delivery. All solutions are built on Linux OS and Intel Xeon-based platforms to ensure 24x7 reliability, and feature DVEO-developed software for maximum flexibility and upgradability, ensuring long term investment protection. These ultra-reliable products are matched by valuable pre-sales consultancy, outstanding post-sales service and support, and -- not least -- unusual affordability.



