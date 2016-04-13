Blackmagic Design Wins Prestigious Red Dot Award: Design Team of the Year 2016

Blackmagic Design has become the first Australian company to be selected as Red Dot: Design Team of the Year, an honor widely acknowledged as the most prestigious design award in the world.



The annual award recognizes design teams whose work is consistently characterized by innovative achievements. Being awarded the Red Dot: Design Team of the Year is a unique accolade, as no designer or company can apply for this esteemed honor and sees Blackmagic Design join the exclusive company of previous winners including Apple, Bose, BMW, Braun, Porsche, Sony, Adidas and Bosch.



Blackmagic Design has rapidly grown over the last decade to become one of the world’s leading innovators and manufacturers of creative video technology. Blackmagic Design’s dedication to innovation, quality and rapid product development, has seen its products revolutionize the industry by allowing the highest quality video to be affordable to everyone. Blackmagic Design’s end-to-end suite of hardware and software products are used in films, television programs, advertisements and news broadcasts around the world. The global business is headquartered in Port Melbourne, with offices in the United States, Europe and Asia, and employs more than 800 staff as part of its dynamic “invention factory”.



Prof. Dr. Peter Zec, founder and president of the Red Dot Award, says, “The Blackmagic Design team has developed a reputation for combining user-centered design with highly innovative engineering to consistently deliver products that not only challenge, but change markets. Their strong product language is backed by a deep-rooted design philosophy that is focused on use and function in an uncompromising way. That makes Blackmagic Design the deserved recipient of the highest Red Dot title in 2016.”



In addition to the design team award, four Blackmagic Design products were recognized in the Red Dot: Product Design 2016 competition. They were chosen from around 5,200 submissions from 57 nations and evaluated by an international jury of experts against specific criteria including: degree of innovation; functionality; ergonomics; longevity; ecological compatibility; and clarity of function.



Blackmagic Design’s URSA Mini was awarded a “Red Dot: Best of the Best”. Blackmagic Design’s Micro Camera, URSA Electronic Viewfinder and Video Assist products were awarded the Red Dot: Product Design 2016 award. Many of this year’s biggest Hollywood blockbusters have been made possible using these award-winning products, along with Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve, including The Martian, Mad Max: Fury Road, Furious 7 and The Dressmaker.



“We are honored to accept the Red Dot: Design Team of the Year Award for 2016,” said Blackmagic Design CEO Grant Petty. “We have a proud history of innovation and this award is confirmation of our resolve to continuously blow customers’ minds with exceptionally designed, high-quality, exciting products which make the creative process easier for them. The award is testament to the creative work of Simon Kidd and the entire design team and we are delighted that the team has been recognized with such a prestigious global award.”



Simon Kidd, Director of Industrial Design, who has built and led the design team since its inception 10 years ago, said “We have an incredible team of highly talented, passionate and dedicated designers. When you pick up one of our products, I believe you can see the commitment our team has made to creating the very best product possible. To be recognized among the top design-led businesses in the world truly endorses this commitment.”



Awards will be presented to the winners at the Red Dot Gala awards ceremony at the Aalto Theatre in Essen, Germany on July 4, 2016.



Blackmagic Design’s products will be on display in a special exhibition “Blackmagic Design – leading the creative revolution” at the Red Dot Design Museum in Essen, Germany from July 4, 2016.



Press Photography



Product photos of all Blackmagic Design products, are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/media/images.



About Blackmagic Design



Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.