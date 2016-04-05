Volicon to Showcase Powerful Share Application Enhancements at 2016 NAB Show

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- April 4, 2016 -- Volicon, now part of Verizon Digital Media Services, today announced that the company will showcase new enhancements to the Share application for the Observer Media Intelligence Platform(R) at the 2016 NAB Show. Volicon's Share application accelerates the multiplatform content-generation workflow by facilitating fast, simple clipping and extraction of timely, high-value content using the tools familiar from nonlinear media interfaces. During the show, Volicon will demonstrate how new ad clipping, concatenation, and publishing functionality further streamlines and speeds repurposing of aired content for broadcast, video-on-demand (VOD), and digital and social media outlets. The company will also unveil its new C5 service, which gives subscribers convenient, cost-effective access to Share functionality in the cloud.

"The Share application offers a robust and continually expanding array of tools that reduce the cost and complexity of generating content for popular consumption platforms," said Gary Learner, chief technology officer at Volicon. "Multiplatform content creation and delivery is a must for broadcasters looking to strengthen brand awareness, build additional revenues, and guide viewers to their linear channel offerings. The latest enhancements to Share make this process simpler and faster than ever."

Leveraging the continual recording capability of the Observer Media Intelligence Platform, Share makes it easy for nontechnical staff to review content as it is captured, mark in and out points for clip extraction, select and crop a video frame to serve as a thumbnail for the new clip, add comments or a description, and export the complete piece. Behind the scenes of this light editing workflow, the Share application assembles and passes through closed captioning, ad markers, and content metadata, all of which are integrated into the final clip.

A new concatenation capability simplifies the process of creating video mashups. It supports rapid aggregation and consolidation of related clips into a single file, as well as transcoding and publishing to digital platforms and social media sites. Alternatively, this functionality enables Share users to give internal partners or third parties convenient access to multiple instances of a particular issue for review and evaluation.

Built on this concatenation capability, the application's new ad clipping functionality addresses the need to generate ad-free content for VOD services and other outlets. With this functionality, Share eliminates the need for manual location and deletion of ad breaks, instead taking advantage of the as-run log, DPI markers (SCTE-104/35 messages), filtering options, and a search tool to present relevant program assets and ads. From the resulting list, users simply select the elements they wish to combine in a commercial-free program, and the Share application prepares the new asset.

To further accelerate the generation and publishing of content, Volicon has introduced a delayed share feature that supports scheduled clipping of program content, as well as scheduled publishing of that content to specific outlets. With this capability, a broadcast station can effectively automate the entire process of clipping, processing, and publishing popular program content, thereby ensuring ongoing provision of timely content with little or no manual intervention.

All of the Share functionality is available to new and existing Volicon customers with a monthly subscription to the new Volicon C5 service offering. With content captured and stored in the cloud and with software provided as a service, C5 users needn't invest in additional software or hardware to take advantage of Volicon's robust tools for highly efficient content generation and distribution.

About Volicon

Volicon is the leading provider of enterprise media intelligence solutions serving the needs of broadcasters, networks, cable operators, and governments worldwide. The Observer(R) Media Intelligence Platform(TM) provides powerful tools for content creation and repurposing, compliance monitoring, ad verification, competitive analysis, and quality-of-service monitoring. Volicon solutions are used by all stakeholders in the media enterprise from engineering to the executive suite. Volicon systems are deployed by more than 1,000 customers in more than 65 countries worldwide. Volicon is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. In March 2016, Volicon was acquired by Verizon Digital Media Services, now a part of AOL.

