Apantac Launches HDMI over IP Extenders & Receivers at NAB 2016

Apantac, provider of cost-effective multiviewers, video walls, extenders, and signal processing solutions is debuting its new HDMI over IP Extender & Receiver set at NAB 2016, booth N4506.

Apantac’s new HDMI over IP Extender/Receiver set provides a versatile solution to send HDMI video sources to other source devices or remote screens, over a standard Gigabit Ethernet IP Network.

These HDMI extenders use industry standard H.264 streaming compression with UDP and multicast IP protocol. The output of the transmitter can be decoded and viewed with off-the-shelf, open source software such as VLC (Visible Light Communication platform).

This low-cost set includes an HDMI over IP extender for connecting to an HDMI source, and a receiver unit that connects to an HDMI display or other source. This set also supports the extension of infrared and RS232 over IP up to 100 meters at 1080P 60Hz.

This new set includes an integrated web server for easy system setup. The built-in HDMI loop through eliminates the need for a splitter.

The new HDMI over IP Extender/Receiver set will be on show at Apantac’s NAB 2016 booth N4506.

www.apantac.com