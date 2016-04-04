Apantac Debuts the World’s Most Advanced, Cost-Effective Multiviewer at NAB 2016

Apantac, provider of cost-effective multiviewers, video walls, extenders, and signal processing solutions is launching Mi-16, its new family of cost-effective 3G/HD/SD-SDI Video Multiviewers at NAB 2016, booth N4506. Mi-16 is part of the CRESCENT Series of solutions.

“Our new Mi-16 range of Multiviewers is packed full of features typically only found in a $15,000 Multiviewer system, yet starts as low as $2,250,” comments Thomas Tang, President of Apantac. “The Mi-16 is an ideal choice for facilities that require a full-featured Multiviewer solution, yet are cost conscious.”

NAB 2016 will see the introduction of the Mi-16 family of Video Multiviewers:

There are three models in this new family, which all share the technology that was developed from the award winning TAHOMA Multiviewer family. Key features include:

·Low latency – single frame delay

·Windows can be sized and moved freely

·Passive loop outs - never lose your source, even if the multiviewer is turned off.

·Analog and digital clocks, up and down timers

·Static and dynamic UMD, tally

·32 GPI/O for tally, counters and alarms.

·Video and audio alarms

·Safe area markers

·Decoding 16 channels of embedded audio displayed as meters

·On screen displays – borders, labels, text, logos

·Optional redundant power supply

Three models that will be introduced at NAB are:

-Mi-16 – 16x1 Multiviewer:

o16 3G/HD/SD-SDI inputs with passive loop-outs and HDMI and SDI output

-Mi-16+ (plus) – Single or Dual Output Multiviewer (16x1 OR 8+8)

o16 3G/HD/SD-SDI inputs passive loop-outs and dual outputs (each independent output supports display of eight inputs)

-Mi-16# (sharp) – Dual Output Multiviewer (16x2)



o16 3G/HD/SD-SDI inputs with dual outputs. Each input can be resized and duplicated up to 16 times and can be assigned to both outputs. Each independent output can display up to 16 windows.

The Mi-16 family of cost-effective Multiviewers can be used instead of monitor walls for a numerous signal monitoring applications in broadcast TV studios, cable TV networks, satellite systems, mobile broadcast vans, CCTV security video systems, digital signage system, technology and command & control.

The new family of Mi-16 Video Multiviewers will be debuted at Apantac’s NAB 2016 booth N4506.