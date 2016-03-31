FSR Expands Project Wall Box Line With Upgraded PWB-450 Larger Size Wall Box

Woodland Park, NJ – FSR, a leading manufacturer of a wide variety of infrastructure products for the AV/IT, Information and Communications Technologies (ICT), education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, is expanding its popular Project Wall Box Line (PWB) with the upgraded PWB-450 Large Project Wall Box. Now, one of the industry’s largest ETL Listed multipurpose Project Wall Boxes offers users more options than ever.

The PWB-450 is designed for applications where users need to mount larger interfaces or equipment in a wall box behind a display or in other custom applications. Its optional bracketry has also been designed to mount Crestron’s larger DM-RMC-4K-SCALER-C 4K receiver/room controller, but FSR has added even more bracket options for Crestron & AMX/SVSi digital interfaces. With these recent upgrades, the PWB-450 can be configured in the field for almost any application making it one of the most versatile wall boxes for the professional AV/IT market.

The PWB-450 mounts in a typical 4-inch deep wall between the studs in a standard 16-inch stud bay. It provides connectivity, internal device mounting and power in a secure and invisible manner. The cover is flush to the wall allowing the display to be mounted as close as its mount will allow. The cover is ventilated top and bottom to provide convection cooling as well as a cable exit slot to pass cables from the box to the display.

Inside the PWB-450 are four (4) pre-wired AC outlets along one vertical side of the box which are isolated from the four (4) accessory plate mounting brackets to allow AC and low-voltage connections within the same box. There is a 1⁄2-inch – 3⁄4-inch concentric KO on the top and bottom of the box for the AC conduit connections. 1-inch KO’s in the divider plates allow the use of one or more accessory plates for additional AC connections.

“Last year, we re-launched our very popular Project Wall Box line with a number of new models that are now part of the PWB series of solutions,” says company president Jan Sandri.“While the PWB-450 was one of those additions, we have added even more flexibility to that particular model.The standard PWB-450 is our largest PWB. Two mounting brackets are available for mounting the Crestron DM-RMC-4K-SCALER-C receiver/room controller or other digital media interfaces and devices. But with even more bracket options for Crestron & AMX interfaces, we can confidently say that our PWB line is the most flexible family of solutions on the market today.”

Designed for such applications as digital signage, museums, command centers, hospitals, classrooms, and conference centers, features include: Rugged 14 gauge steel, black or white cover options, simple installation and removable internal brackets toaccommodate larger devices. Mounting hardware is included.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of signal management and infrastructure solutions for the AV/IT, Information and Communications Technologies (ICT),, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless switchers and HDBaseT & CAT-X signal delivery solutions.

The company is an Energy Star Partner and complies with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 to demonstrate its deep commitment to preserving the planet. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

