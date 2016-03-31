Prism Sound Announces Maselec Master Series Rebranding

Internationally renowned manufacturer Prism Sound has announced that from today (March 31st 2016) it will no longer market its Maselec Master Series products, namely MEA-2, MLA-2 and MMA-4XR.

The MEA-2, MLA-2 and MMA-4XR products, designed and manufactured by Mases Electronics Limited, will in future be available under the Maselec brand from Mases Electronics Limited (www.maselec.com).

A limited quantity of remaining Prism Sound branded stock, new and used, is available. Contact sales@prismsound.com for details.

Prism Sound and Maselec will maintain their partnership in the United States of America, where Prism Media Products Inc. will continue to be the exclusive distributor for the complete Maselec product range for the USA, Canada, Mexico and South America.

Prism Sound and Maselec remain highly complementary brands and will continue to work together internationally to provide world-class solutions for Mastering and other recording facilities.

The decision follows a review of the Maselec product line and discussions between Prism Sound and Maselec about the future of both brands.

In 1995 Prism Sound and Mases Electronics agreed a partnership to market Maselec products after both brands were extensively deployed at the then new Metropolis Mastering Studios, which opened in London in 1993. Shortly after that, Prism Sound introduced the MEA-2 as the first in its “Maselec Master Series” product line and later the MLA-2 and MMA-4XR were added to the range.

“Maselec later introduced its mastering consoles which were sold directly to the customer along with other products such as the MPL-1 frequency sensitive limiter,” says Graham Boswell, Prism Sound’s Director of Sales and Marketing. “The range of products available from Mases Electronics Limited under the Maselec brand has expanded in recent years and it has become clear that the whole range should be marketed together, rather than being divided between Prism Sound and Maselec.”

Enquiries regarding the MEA-2, MLA-2 and MMA-4XR should in future be directed to Mases Electronics Limited via their web site www.maselec.com

