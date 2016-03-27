Neutrik USA Promotes Morgenstern to the Position of Product Director

Charlotte, NC – March 2016…Neutrik, recognized globally as the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional connectivity solutions for audio, video, and data, is pleased to announce the promotion of Fred Morgenstern to the position of Product Director.

Fred Morgenstern was hired by Neutrik USA as Systems Manager in 2010. He was initially responsible for supporting and championing Neutrik’s opticalCON fiber optic line in the U.S. His efforts helped establish opticalCON’s current prominence in the marketplace. In 2012, Morgenstern was named Product Manager, assuming oversight of U.S. technical support for the entire Neutrik product line, responsibility for product lifecycle management, and product training duties.

Now as Product Director, Morgenstern will continue his prior work while adding an enhanced role in product planning and decision making for the entire Neutrik group.

Morgenstern is a graduate of the New England Conservatory of Music and Tufts University, with extensive experience prior to joining Neutrik USA in mil/aero and audio equipment design and manufacturing. He is also a recovering audio engineer.

About Neutrik USA

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Neutrik USA, a subsidiary of Neutrik AG, is the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional connectivity solutions. Neutrik manufactures a wide array of XLR connectors and receptacles, jacks and plugs, fiber optic connector systems, wireless systems and accessories for a broad range of customers ranging from rock bands to lighting design and industrial equipment to broadcast studios. For more information, please visit Neutrik USA online at http://www.neutrik.us/, http://www.experience-neutrik.com/, and become a part of its social network family at www.facebook.com/Neutrik.

Photo Information: Fred Morgenstern