RRF Appoints Mark Allen as Head of Admissions

Well-rounded industry professional will oversee the admissions and enrolling processes for the Recording, Radio and Film Connection, as well as matching students with their mentors



Los Angeles, California – The Recording, Radio and Film Connection (RRF), a network of unique educational, instructional and mentorship programs developed for aspiring media professionals founded in 1983, has appointed Mark Allen to the position Head of Admissions. In this position, Allen will be responsible for connecting recording, film and radio industry veteran mentors with prospective student-apprentices in their geographical vicinity, and overseeing the process of students enrolling in RRF’s programs.



Allen is a well-rounded business professional with over twenty years of experience in sales, marketing, telemarketing, commercial printing, and radio and TV advertising. He has served as Sales Manager for multimedia group SMP, Inc., which comprised TapouT and MMA Worldwide Magazines, a national cable TV program, an ESPN radio program and a commercial printing division.

Additionally, Allen has over 30 years of experience in music composition, recording and live performance, as well as close work alongside such iconic industry figures as Gary Numan, Peter Murphy, John Ashton of the Psychedelic Furs, and Mark Gemini Thwaite of the Mission UK, among others.

“Mark is an excellent addition to our team,” stated Brian Kraft, RRF Chief Academic Officer/COO. “His experience across different market sectors, his passion for music production, his organizational expertise, and his strong work ethic – these are all tremendous assets for the RRF organization, our students and our mentors. We are so pleased to have him aboard, and look forward to working with him.”

