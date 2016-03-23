Imagine Communications to Present ImagineLIVE! Power Sessions at NAB Show 2016

Imagine Communications, empowering the media and entertainment industry through transformative innovation, today unveiled the schedule and speaker lineup for the ImagineLIVE! Power Sessions, a series of presentations and interactive discussions featuring prominent executives and subject matter experts from across the media and entertainment and IT industries. The ImagineLIVE! Power Sessions will be conducted in the Imagine Communications booth (N2502) and provide NAB Show attendees with the latest information and insights on the trends and events that are influencing the decisions of media industry professionals today and into the future.

Imagine Communications will host 11 separate Power Sessions at this year’s exhibition. This first-of-its-kind event at NAB is designed to drive a meaningful discourse among all segments of the media and entertainment industry ecosystem, as well as across the IT industry. Companies represented in the ImagineLIVE! Power Sessions include Imagine Communications, Arista, CBS, Cisco, EVS, Grass Valley, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), IBM, Lawo, The Madison Square Garden Company, Microsoft, NEP Group, Sinclair Broadcast Group and TV Globo.

“Never before has the media and entertainment industry faced such widespread disruption to longstanding operational procedures and business models,” said Imagine Communications CEO Charlie Vogt. “Turning this disruption into opportunity hinges heavily on acquiring a comprehensive understanding of the events and trends that are influencing our industry. The ImagineLIVE! Power Sessions are designed to provide valuable insights into the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing today’s media and entertainment industry — attendance is a must for studios, networks, broadcasters, aggregators and communication service providers.”

ImagineLIVE! Power Sessions presentation and panel discussion topics include:

The ongoing fusion of the IT and media industries, highlighted by the recent deepening of collaboration between Imagine Communications, HPE, Microsoft and other IT leaders

The emergence of video as the predominant communications currency within traditional enterprises and the increasing importance of video production capabilities across a broad swath of enterprise verticals

The influence of standards on an orderly but accelerated SDI-to-IP transition, and the role of the recently formed Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) industry organization

The rise of new business models and their impact on the competitive dynamics of broadcasters, service providers and other content owners and distributors

The evolving OTT marketplace and the ability of next-generation advertising technology to monetize an increasingly fragmented video consumption landscape

The transitional role of a hybrid SDI-to-IP environment and its ability to provide broadcasters and other media companies with assurances that the infrastructure solutions they purchase today will be viable in the future

The ImagineLIVE! Power Sessions will be hosted at Imagine Communications’ newly designed booth (N2502) and theater:

Monday, April 18, 12:00-12:45 PM

Transformation 2016: Media Technology using IP, Cloud and Virtualization (Charlie Vogt, CEO of Imagine Communications; Antonio Neri, Executive Vice President, General Manager, Enterprise Group, HPE; and Steve Guggenheimer, CVP and Chief Evangelist, Microsoft Corporation)

Monday, April 18, 2:00-2:45 PM

The IP Effect: Moving Farther and Faster at the Speed of IP (Steve Reynolds, CTO, Imagine Communications; Andrew Bender, Chief Technologist, Global Accounts, HPE; Michael Clanton, Global Video Solutions Executive, IBM; and Philipp Lawo, CEO, Lawo)

Monday, April 18, 4:00-4:30 PM

Accelerating Next with HPE and Imagine (Robert Vrij, SVP, Managing Director, Enterprise Group, AMS, HPE)

Tuesday, April 19, 10:00-11:00 AM

Open Standards that Drive Industry Innovation — The AIMS Alliance (Steve Reynolds, CTO, Imagine Communications; Mike Cronk, VP, Core Technology, Grass Valley; Bryan Bedford, Global Business Development, Partner Organization, Sports, Media & Entertainment Ecosystems, Cisco; Benoit Fevrier, SVP, CTO, EVS; and Robert Seidel, VP, Engineering and Advanced Technology, CBS)

Tuesday, April 19, 12:00-12:30 PM

Business Continuity — Why the Cloud Makes Sense (Steve Smith, CTO, Cloud, Imagine Communications and Tony Emerson, Worldwide Managing Director, Media and Cable, Microsoft Corporation)

Tuesday, April 19, 2:00-2:30 PM

Video's Five-Year View and What to Do About it Now (Dave Ward, SVP, Chief Architect & CTO – Engineering, Cisco)

Tuesday, April 19, 4:00-4:30 PM

Next-Generation Media Technology for Cloud and Datacenter, Powered by Zenium™ (Brick Eksten, Chief Product Officer, Imagine Communications)

Wednesday, April 20, 10:00-10:30 AM

Why Next-Gen Ad Management Matters to Your Broadcast Business (Sarah Foss, VP, Product Management and Media, Imagine Communications and J.W. Linkenauger, Director Sinclair Advertising Support Operations, Sinclair Broadcast Group)

Wednesday, April 20, 12:00-12:30 PM

Accelerating the Launch of Innovative Media Services — A Service Provider's View (Rashmi Misra, Head of Worldwide Media and Entertainment, HPE)

Wednesday, April 20, 2:00-2:30 PM

Digital First: The Coming Video Revolution (Yuval Fisher, CTO, MVPD, Imagine Communications)

Wednesday, April 20, 4:00-4:45 PM

The Impact of IP and 4K on Sports Production (Rich Zabel, VP Sales, Sports & Live Events, Imagine Communications; George Hoover, CTO, NEP Group; James Stellpflug, VP Product Marketing, EVS; Belinda Binkley, VP, Engineering, Media Operations and Distribution, The Madison Square Garden Company; and Mauricio Felix, Director of Infrastructure and Projects, TV Globo)

Presentation information and calendar invites can be found here.

NAB Show 2016 will mark the debut of several product innovations from Imagine Communications that bring generational advances to today’s media operations and practices. Attendees will be the first to experience the latest solutions from Imagine Communications in compression and transcoding, monitoring and management, cloud DVR and ad management, including dynamic ad insertion. Visitors to the Imagine Communications booth will also have access to dozens of demonstrations that highlight the capabilities of the company’s current market-leading solution portfolios. The company is also highlighting an array of IT and strategic partner solutions that combine with Imagine Communications’ leading-edge, software-defined technologies to provide the industry’s next generation of innovative IP, cloud, and virtualized solutions.

Visit Imagine Communications at NAB Show 2016 at Booth N2502. For more information about these demonstrations, products and solutions, please visit www.imaginecommunications.com.

###

About Imagine Communications

Imagine Communications empowers the media and entertainment industry through transformative innovation. Broadcasters, networks, video service providers and enterprises around the world rely on our optimized, future-proof, multiscreen video and revenue enablement solutions every day to support their mission-critical operations. Today, nearly half of the world’s video channels traverse our products, and our software solutions drive close to a third of global ad revenue. Through continuous innovation we are delivering the most advanced IP, cloud-enabled, software-defined network and workflow solutions in the industry. Visit www.imaginecommunications.com for more information, and follow us on Twitter@imagine_comms.