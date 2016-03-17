Platinum Tools® Features EZ-RJ45® System Solutions at 2016 NAB Show

NEWBURY PARK, Calif., March 17, 2015 - Platinum Tools(R) (www.platinumtools.com), the leader in solutions for the preparation, installation and hand termination of wire and cable, is proud to announce it will feature its line of EZ-RJ45® network solutions during the 2016 NAB Show, held in Las Vegas, Nev. from April 18-21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth C12630. Now shipping and designed to secure network cables from tampering, the system now includes EZ-DataLock Locking Strain Reliefs.

EZ-RJ45®, “The World’s Easiest Twisted Pair Termination System”, simplifies twisted pair terminations by allowing the wires to be inserted through the connector and out the front, to easily verify the proper wiring order. Platinum Tools’ EZ-RJ45 solutions feature connectors, accessories, and tools for unparalleled performance and reliability, including:

·- EZ-RJ45® Cat5e/6: solid or stranded and shielded connectors

·- EZ-RJPRO HD Crimp Tool: uses the EZRJ45® patented ‘crimp & trim’

·- EZ-RJPRO Termination Pod: everything for consistent, repeatable terminations

·- EZ-SnapJacks: designed to fit industry standard wall plates

· - Cat5e/6 Cable Jacket Strippers: strips Cat 5/5e/6 cable jackets

“Safe and secure networks, large or small, in today’s world are top priority, and our EZ- DataLock Strain Reliefs allow the IT/Network manager to lock network cables and, thus, take additional control of the network,” said John Phillips, Platinum Tools product manager. “EZ-DataLock should be used as a locking strain relief for cables that are not to be disconnected. When locked, they will remain so until the ‘KeyHolder’ unlocks it. Our EZ-DataLock Snag-proof Strain Reliefs are available in two sizes and work with Platinum Tools EZ-RJ45® Cat5e and Cat6, and all standard RJ45 connectors (all brands including Platinum Tools).”

For more information on Platinum Tools and its complete product line, please visit www.platinumtools.com, call (800) 749-5783, or email info@platinumtools.com.

About Platinum Tools

Platinum Tools, founded in 1997, was created based upon two very simple objectives. First, develop the absolute best possible solutions for the preparation, installation, and hand termination of wire and cable. Second, implement an operational infrastructure that can deliver these products in an efficient, timely, and high quality manner.

All of our products must absolutely satisfy three critical benchmark criteria…utility of function; quality of function; and economic value. Our people are our company. They, too, must be focused on and work to satisfy three critical benchmark criteria…customer satisfaction; product knowledge and expertise; and willingness to learn and adapt.

