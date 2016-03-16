Dalet Galaxy MAM Powers Metadata Evolution for Win Sports

New York, NY – March 16, 2016– Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of software-based solutions for media organizations, announced today that Win Sports, a leading Colombian sports channel, has selected the Dalet Galaxy Media Asset Management (MAM) platform to manage its entire program preparation, production and archive workflows. The new installation also includes the Dalet AmberFin high-quality media processing platform and Dalet Brio video servers to help migrate the company's legacy content into the Dalet Galaxy media catalogue, providing an infrastructure that revitalizes control over the channel's assets.

“Our starting point was to improve workflow efficiencies particularly around using archived material, but what we discovered working with Dalet, is a MAM that has shifted our whole perspective on the way we produce programs,” says William Albarracin, director of technology, Win Sports. “For example, with new metadata our journalists or producers can now search and access content themselves and ascertain rights information with a flexibility, speed and accuracy that was simply not possible before. Our ability to manage the status of projects, for approval or review, is also heightened plus we can better optimize content in our library, by rejecting or permitting material, because we have full control over what goes in. We already knew that Dalet Galaxy was a market leading MAM, but working in partnership with Dalet has enabled us to dig deep into its capabilities and we look forward to exploiting new tools and implementations as we progress our business.”

With the aim of improving workflow efficiencies and restoring archived tape assets to viability, Win Sports required a MAM implementation to support, facilitate and integrate its news, program production and archive workflows. A critical aspect of the company's strategy was to search and retrieve archived content to enrich live broadcasts. Embedded Dalet MAM tools digitalize and capture archived assets and associated metadata into a centralized media repository, facilitating content access and re-purposing capabilities station-wide.



“Win Sports was looking for a media asset management platform to take the heavy lifting out of its transition to file-based workflows and we are proud that it has found the solution in partnership with Dalet,” says Julien Decaix, general manager, Dalet Americas. “A project of this scale requires steep confidence with enterprise deployment, and Dalet has earned this type of experience over the past decade. Deployed in under four months, Dalet Galaxy MAM automated all the various workflows Win Sports needed in order to produce content and prepare programs in a growing number of formats while giving them a series of content management tools that will continue to refresh their production pipeline for many years.”

Dalet Galaxy seamlessly connects Avid Media Composer NLEs via the Dalet Xtend module, integrating content production. Dalet Galaxy also supports Win Sports' production of promos and long form shows produced from its studios to broadcast content through cable networks.



Dalet Brio, which is managed by the Dalet Galaxy MAM, is used to digitize legacy content on Betacam, VHS tape and a variety of DVDs and to record additional incoming material from DVC Pro and other linear formats. Dalet WebSpace and Media Logger clients let staff add rich metadata to all incoming and newly digitized media, further improving the ability to search and repurpose content. The staff can also use Dalet clients to spot-check channel synchronization and audio volumes, ensuring content is being directed through the right channels.



Founded and backed by DirectTV and RCN Group, Win Sports is a leading 24-hours channel focused on sports that reaches over 5 million households with carriage on several Colombian cable services. Its mix of news reporting, magazine shows and live transmissions includes flagship programs of Colombian Professional Soccer, Futsal and Basketball.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet software-based solutions enable media organizations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximizing the value of assets. Dalet products are built on three distinct platforms that, when combined, form versatile business solutions that power end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, production, archive and radio. Individually, Dalet platforms and products offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical media workflow functions such as ingest, QC, edit, transcode and multiplatform distribution.

The foundation for Dalet productivity-enhancing workflow solutions, Dalet Galaxy is the enterprise NRCS and MAM that unifies the content chain by managing assets, metadata, workflows and processes across multiple and diverse production and distribution systems. Specially tailored for news and media workflows, this unique technology platform helps broadcasters and media professionals increase productivity while providing operational and business visibility.



Dalet AmberFin is the high-quality, scalable transcoding platform with fully integrated ingest, mastering, QC and review functionalities, enabling facilities to make great pictures in a scalable, reliable and interoperable way.Addressing the demanding needs of studio production, multi-camera ingest, sports logging and highlights production, the innovative Dalet Brio video server platform combines density and cost-effectiveness with high reliability.

Dalet supports customers from the initial planning stages to well beyond project execution. Our global presence includes 17 offices strategically located throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, North America and South America, and a network of more than 60 professional partners serving 87 countries worldwide. This collective experience and knowledge enables our customers to realize potential increases in productivity, efficiency and value of their assets.

The comprehensive Dalet Care program ensures deployments remain up and running with 24/7 support 365 days a year.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, FMM, France TV, RAI, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, eTV, MBC Dubai, MediaCorp, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio), and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, Australian Parliament and UK Parliament).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.



Dalet® is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other products and trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.



For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

Press Contact

Anya Nelson

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 817-6559

####