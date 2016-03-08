Patrick Hoffman Joins Bexel Global as Strategic Account Manager

BURBANK, Calif. (Mar. 8, 2016) - Bexel Global Broadcast Solutions, a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, announced today the addition of sports broadcasting veteran Patrick Hoffman as a strategic account manager. In his new role, Hoffman will be responsible for the day-to-day coordination with major sports broadcasting cable networks. He will report to Lee B. Estroff, vice president of account development for Bexel Global.



Hoffman brings a wealth of experience with him to Bexel Global having worked with CBS Sports Network for the last decade as a technology manager for remote operations. Hoffman oversaw all technical aspects of CBS Sports Network's 250+ yearly remote productions including mobile unit and rental equipment procurement, hiring of technical crew, implementation of telecast technical requirements as well as on-site technical management responsibilities. He played an instrumental role in some of CBS Sport's biggest broadcasts including multiple Super Bowls, NCAA Final Four tournaments and key NCAA College football games.



Prior to his stint at CBS Sports Network, Hoffman served as an engineer to technical manager with ABC, ESPN, NBC and Fox. An alumnus of Penn St University, Hoffman graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Telecommunications and Broadcasting. He is an Army veteran, having served his country in the Army Corp of Engineers.



"We're thrilled to have Patrick join our growing team," said Estroff. "It's Bexel's talented people and unparalleled experience that separates us from others in the broadcast industry. Patrick is a perfect addition with his extensive remote production background and his thorough understanding of the latest in technological industry trends.