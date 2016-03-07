DCX3000 Enables Easy Resource Control, Content Sharing, and Collaboration

The DCX3000 Digital KVM Matrix Switching system from Black Box enables users to easily control multiple systems, share content, and collaborate. With just one desktop control environment, the DCX3000 can connect to various workstations running different operating systems as well as different editing software solutions. While each editing workstation continuously runs one job, the KVM matrix avoids tedious reconfigurations or OS incompatibilities when switching between editing suites. The instant changes reduce switch-over times and reduce setup errors.

The multiview thumbnail interface of the DCX3000 enables editors and operators to switch sources with confidence, with no need to memorize cumbersome abbreviations, reducing handling time and speeding up work.

The DCX3000 solution helps post-production and animation edit suites stay flexible and fast while getting the highest quality video signals for the application. This small form factor matrix switching system enables control and switching for multiple users from multiple sources.

Additional benefits of the DCX3000 include:

Extend DVI or DisplayPort, audio, and USB signals over CAT6/7 cabling.

KVM workstations can be placed up to 32 feet (10 m) from the switch, and the switch can be up to 164 feet (50 m) from Mac or PC servers.

Video frames are delivered with no compression and no loss, ensuring the most graphically demanding applications operate with no reduction in image quality.

Flexibly configure the system to connect up to 23 users and up to 29 computers.

Black Box will be demonstrating the DCX3000 as part of its KVM solutions for live and post production at the 2016 NAB show in Las Vegas, April 16–21. Visit Booth #SL10124 to learn more, explore the DCX3000 on BlackBox.com, or call 1-877-877-2269 to speak with a Black Box technical expert.

About Black Box

Black Box is a leading technology product solutions provider that helps customers build, manage, optimize, and deploy high-performance KVM, professional audio/video, and extension and switching applications. The company specializes in complete scalable solutions for fully integrated KVM, extension, and matrix switching systems for command and control rooms, broadcast applications, and other mission-critical monitoring and control applications. Black Box provides its customers with free, 24/7 pre- and post-sales technical support. The company has been recognized with numerous awards for quality, service, and innovation. Black Box is ISO 9001:2008 certified.

Black Box® and the Double Diamond logo are registered trademarks of BB Technologies, Inc. Any third-party trademarks mentioned in this release are the property of their respective owners.