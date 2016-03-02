TMD Expands Management Team With Key Solutions Appointment

Aylesbury, UK – 2 March 2016: TMD, a leading provider of asset management systems for digital and physical assets, has expanded its management team with the appointment of Paul Wilkins as Director - Solutions & Marketing. In this role, he will be responsible for customer requirements capture, workflow definition, solutions sales and developing the company’s market proposition.

A respected solution architect, Wilkins has more than 30 years’ experience in the broadcast and media industry, defining and designing complex workflow projects and managing the process through to successful delivery. During his career, he has worked both as an end-user and with industry leaders including Sony and Avid. Most recently under his own consultancy business, he has successfully delivered complex projects for international broadcasters and media organisations, including deployments of TMD’s Mediaflex® asset and workflow management system.

“We have passed the tipping point and the future of broadcast architectures will rely on software-defined systems and workflows,” Wilkins said. “Systems that capture, enrich but most importantly intelligently utilise metadata will be at the forefront of the next generation of business management solutions. I have seen TMD emerge as the clear leader in next generation automated workflows and metadata management, and I am thrilled to join the team at this exciting time in the company’s history.”

Tony Taylor, CEO of TMD added “As the industry transforms, many of our customers and prospects want reassurance that we can help achieve their business goals as well as operational requirements. Paul is one of the most experienced and respected solution architects in the industry and he brings with him both an in-depth understanding of today’s operational challenges and valuable skills to specify, sell and deliver complex solutions to address them. At a time when we see huge growth opportunities in all our markets, Paul is a great addition to our management team.”