RRF Debuts New Web Series, Connected

Hosted by multi-GRAMMY®-winner IZ (Usher, Mary J. Blige, Chaka Khan), this new program, debuting on Feb. 29 at 11:00 a.m. PST, discusses opportunities ready for the taking, from the frontlines of beatmaking and electronic music production to filmmaking, broadcasting and other in-industry careers



“Are you ready to get Disruptive?” Connected is changing the way you get the info

you need to compete for the most coveted jobs in the industry



Los Angeles, California, February 25, 2016 – Are you ready to get Disruptive? The Recording, Radio and Film Connection (RRF), a network of unique educational, instructional and mentorship programs developed for aspiring media professionals founded in 1983, announces the premiere episode of its new web series, Connected, debuting on Feb. 29 at 11:00 a.m. PST on an exclusive Google Hangout. Connected is changing the way you get the info you need to compete for the most coveted jobs in music, film, and media. Sign up at http://www.recordingconnection.com/connected/ to secure a place in the discussion.

Hosted by multi-GRAMMY®-winner IZ (Avila), who has worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry like Usher, Mary J. Blige, Chaka Khan, Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey and more, Connected gives its viewers the latest info on opportunities ready for the taking, from the frontlines of beatmaking and electronic music production to filmmaking, broadcasting and in-industry careers. Learn what today’s entertainment and creative professionals look for in the people they hire. Get what it takes to connect, make the right impression, and get hired doing what you love. Discover career tips that work. Find out who’s hiring for the best jobs and opportunities in the industry nationwide. Get to know how the industry operates straight from the frontlines. Hear industry legends’ success and horror stories from inside the business. In each episode of Connected, IZ and his music and film business insiders will announce new job opportunities that have previously only been available to those in the know. Meet today’s artists and CONNECT!

“No other program is offering what we are with Connected: showing you exactly how you can get your foot in the door,” stated Brian Kraft, RRF Chief Academic Officer/COO. “This is truly the only show out there that gives you the tools to help you toward getting your dream job in the industry as an engineer, producer, filmmaker, director, radio personality, DJ, and more. DJ IZ and our team will show you who is hiring and how you can make yourself indispensible to the pros, and what it takes to break through in your chosen field. Join us on Connected and make it happen!”

