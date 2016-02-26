AES Mexico Conference to Begin March 13 Featuring Presentation by AES President John Krivit

New York, NY, February 25, 2016 — The AES Mexico 2016 Conference is set for March 13 – 15 in Mexico City, featuring Masterclass presentations from top names in the industry, educational workshops, listening experiences and more. This year’s Conference, once again held in concurrence with Sound:Check Xpo, will also showcase AES President John Krivit in a presentation focusing on student and career development being held on the opening day of the show.

Hailed as the largest dedicated event for the Latin American professional audio community each year, the AES Mexico Conference will once again offer an array of top industry talent relating both personal and technical insights in their field. AES President Krivit’s address, titled “From Student to Professional: Strategies and Best Practices for Matriculating into Your Audio Career,” is expected to be a highlight of the conference’s opening day. In this session, Krivit will share tried and true methods for achieving a foothold in the audio industry, and how industry trends can help shape the way to finding jobs and setting up a successful career in professional audio. Additional opening day sessions include “Line Arrays vs. Conventional Systems: Adjustment and Optimization” with Fernando Guzmán, and “The Challenges of Mixing a Live Band” with José Rivera.

Day 2 events for the AES Mexico Conference begin with a workshop titled “The Art of Equalizing Without the First EQ” with recording, mixing, live sound and electroacoustic systems engineer Andres Millan featuring several critical listening and analysis examples. These will be followed by “Loudness From a Monitoring Perspective” with Thomas Lund, and closing out the day, “Saving Rock & Roll” with engineer/producer Erin Tonkon.

The final day of the conference will hold three additional events: An opening workshop by César Lamschtein titled “Mix Procedures. Staying Inspired and Reactive”; A presentation on “Classical Music Recording on Location: Challenges and Rewards” by Marcela Zorro; and a tutorial on “DRC (Digital Room Correction)” hosted by Mauricio Gargel.

AES President John Krivit stated, “It is an honor to represent the AES at the largest Latin American professional audio event of the year, and to address the very active and vibrant community of professionals in this region on an international scale. Furthermore, to offer a focus on students – and everyone in the industry still building their career path – reinforces the goals of the Audio Engineering Society to unite audio engineers, artists, scientists and students worldwide through education and the distribution of knowledge throughout the industry. It is because of events such as the AES Mexico Conference that Latin America is our fastest-growing region,” concludes Krivit.

AES Mexico 2016 Conference registration and program information is available online. Find out more about the Audio Engineering Society at aes.org.

