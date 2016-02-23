The Weather’s Great for 72andSunny with Focusrite RedNet Bridging New Audio Suites

Renowned advertising agency has RedNet 4 and RedNet 5 units linking the

audio between new cutting-edge audio editing suites



Los Angeles, CA – MW Audio Visual, Inc., a California-based professional audio visual, media and communications company, has sold, designed and installed 13 new uncompressed-4K video editing suites for creative company 72andSunny in its Los Angeles office. Part of the large-scale project also included three new state-of-the-art audio mixing and editing suites, two of which feature RedNet Dante™ network interfaces from Focusrite. Cited by Fast Company as one its Most Innovative Companies of 2015, 72andSunny’s clients include some of today’s leading brands, including Google, Samsung and Activision. Their workflow depends on unfettered connectivity in their creative suites, and the two RedNet 4 Eight-Channel Mic Preamps and RedNet 5 Pro Tools® HD Bridge interfaces, provide exactly that. “The moment we completed the edit bays, work began for ESPN, Starbucks, Samsung and other major clients,” says Michael Warren, President of MW Audio Visual.



One of the new audio suites is a full cinema post-production and mixing studio, featuring a JBL 4722 cinema monitoring system and a Panasonic Laser projector. A second studio, used for recording and mixing, uses the same Avid S6 console and Pro Tools HDX system as the cinema studio. Flanking the suites are two voice-over booths. “The client wanted to be able to route any audio from either studio or either booth to any other location, instantly,” Warren explains. “There is a RedNet 5 in the console rack in each studio and a RedNet 4 in each V-O booth, with a digital snake attached to the DB25 inputs of the RedNet 4 units. These are also connected, via shielded Cat-6 cabling, to Cisco switches that we have in each control room, V-O booth and rack. So we can matrix the audio from anywhere to anywhere, through the RedNet units.”

In fact, adds Warren, 72andSunny can send its audio anywhere in the world from there, through a sharable SAN that connects its entire campus and out to any other location via the Internet. “This is the new face of media workflow,” he says. “People are creating content for television, cinema, online — it doesn’t matter. It’s all about their ability to connect with each other and share the process, between rooms, across a campus, or globally. Like Apple or Google, 72andSunny is a campus-driven company. Connectivity is crucial. And systems like RedNet give them the connectivity they need.”



Photo caption 1: The control/edit position at Studio B, aka “Little Dume,” at 72andSunny in Los Angeles, featuring RedNet Dante™ network interfaces from Focusrite.

