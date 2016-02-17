Studio Technologies Now Shipping Model 5205 2-Channel Mic/Line to Dante Interface

SKOKIE, IL, FEBRUARY 17, 2016 —Studio Technologies,manufacturer of high-quality audio, video and fiber-optic solutions, has added the new Model 5205 Mic/Line to Dante™ Interface to its growing range of Dante-enabled products. Designed for broadcast, production and systems-integration applications, the Model 5205 allows two microphone or line-level signals to interface with systems that use Dante media networking technology.

“The Model 5205 continues to fulfill our commitment to expand the applications that can be supported by the widely-adopted Dante Audio-over-Ethernet technology,” says Gordon Kapes, president of Studio Technologies. “We now offer more than a dozen Dante-enabled products that have been designed to meet the increasing demands for specialized Audio-over-Ethernet solutions. All feature excellent audio quality, simple installation and easy-to-use controls and interfaces.”

The inherent interoperability of Dante allows the Model 5205 to be used with other Studio Technologies’ Dante-enabled products, or with scores of devices from other manufacturers. It is ideal for use in conjunction with a variety of fixed and portable audio applications where one or two analog audio signals need to join a Dante network.

The unit's high-performance audio circuitry, adjustable gain and P48 phantom power allows almost any source to be handled correctly. Virtually all condenser, dynamic and ribbon microphones are compatible, as are most balanced and unbalanced analog line-level sources. Simple user controls and an extensive set of status indicators help to ensure optimum performance is maintained.

The Model 5205 also allows for rapid setup and ease of use. It is easy to deploy multiple units to integrate a distributed set of sources into a Dante application. The mic/line inputs are optimized for use in both permanent and portable/field applications. Extensive filtering minimizes the chance that radio frequency (RF) energy will interfere with the audio input signals. Other components are included to specifically address ESD, or “static,” situations, helping to ensure long-term reliable operation.

The Model 5205’s compact, portable enclosure allows it to be deployed wherever is needed. Alternately, it can be mounted, using optional brackets, underneath a table or on-air studio set. With its use of Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) for its power source, the Model 5205 can quickly be ready to accept signal sources from a variety of user-provided devices. Applications include TV, radio and streaming broadcast events; corporate and government AV installations; and post-production facilities.

The Model 5205 microphone or line-level analog audio signals are connected using two 3-pin XLR connectors. Using front-panel pushbutton switches, the gain of the associated microphone preamplifier circuitry can be selected for 0, 20, 30, 40, 50 or 60 dB. LED indicators display the status of the gain and phantom power functions, whose settings are controlled by push-button switches.

Since 2013, Studio Technologies has embraced the Audio-over-Ethernet movement, developing a range of Dante-enabled products that offer unique solutions employing the most advanced, interoperable and field-proven networking technology. Established Dante-compatible products include the Model 214, 215 and 216 Announcer’s Consoles, Model 45DR and Model 45DC Intercom Interfaces, the Model 5202 Dante to Phones and Line Output Interface and the Model 5204 Dual Line Input to Dante Interface. The newest Model 5205 further enhances Studio Technologies’ line of Dante interfaces.

About Studio Technologies, Inc.

Studio Technologies, Inc. provides tailored, high-performance video, audio and fiber-optic products for the professional audio and broadcast markets. Founded in 1978, the company is committed to designing and manufacturing dependable, high-performance equipment that satisfies the needs of demanding users. Known for “designing for the way professionals work,” the company is recognized as an industry leader. Product categories include fiber-optic transport, intercom and IFB interfaces, announcer consoles and loudspeaker monitor control systems. Many products now include Dante-enabled Audio-over-Ethernet technology. For more information, please visit the Studio Technologies website at www.studio-tech.com or call 847.676.9177.