Minnetonka Audio Announces Industry Veteran Larry Deeds to Head Enterprise Sales

MINNETONKA, MN, FEBRUARY 16, 2016 —Minnetonka Audio has named Larry Deeds as Director of Enterprise Sales, the Americas. Deeds brings decades of facility-wide, project management experience to Minnetonka to grow enterprise sales in North, Central, and South America.

“Larry understands the different challenges that our enterprise customers face and his experience has shown he knows how to find the best solutions for his clients,” says Markus Hintz, Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development for Minnetonka Audio. “Adding Larry will help to parallel the success of AudioTools Server in Europe and expand Minnetonka’s enterprise solutions in the Americas.”

Focusing on B2B sales of Minnetonka’s enterprise software, Deeds will represent the AudioTools Server suite of products. “I am delighted to join Minnetonka Audio and look forward to working with the entire team on building the brand,” says Deeds. “Having seen the industry from both sides I understand the need for Minnetonka Audio’s leading-edge enterprise software and I’m excited to show my clients how many problems ATS can really solve.”

Deeds comes to Minnetonka after spending 21 years as the General Manager & Director of Sales for Audio Intervisual Design, Inc., in West Hollywood, CA, one of the premiere systems integrators, resellers, and consultants to the film & television post-production, as well as music production, industries. At Audio Intervisual Design, Deeds worked to tackle numerous evolving markets, such as digital cinema, screening rooms, shared storage and the exploding world of content versioning.

Before retail, Deeds represented manufacturers as the Western North American Regional Sales Manager for Sonic Solutions and the Southwest Sales Manager for Digidesign.

About Minnetonka Audio

A member of the Telos Alliance and an award-winning solutions provider for motion picture, video, broadcast, game and optical disc production, Minnetonka Audio creates essential technology for the world's top media professionals. Its revolutionary AudioTools Server is the file-based software alternative to hardware program optimizers, bringing expert audio automation to existing media production infrastructures. The company’s AudioTools Server and SurCode product lines support the full array of audio codecs, file types, and standards for CD, DVD, Blu-ray™, broadcast and digital television. The company is a leading provider of OEM audio solutions as well as file-based QC and loudness control. Spanning more than two decades of operation, the Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company has a subsidiary in Germany and an international network of distributors and channel partners who share its commitment to quality and service. More information is available at www.minnetonkaaudio.com.